Ômicron: Coronavac technology favors protection against variants, says deputy director of Butantan – Health

The technology of Coronavac, from an inactivated virus, increases the chances that this vaccine will work against variants of Sars-CoV-2, such as micron, identified in South Africa last week. This is what the deputy director of the Scientific Development Center of the Butantan Institute, Maria Carolina Sabbaga. The new strain was a reason for warning by the World Health Organization (WHO) because of the high number of mutations. “I would say that the effectiveness of Coronavac is the one that has the least chance of being circumvented”, Maria Carolina told state. However, tests will still be carried out to test this hypothesis.

Vaccines that use this technology are created based on the entire virus in its composition, while immunizers from other technologies use only the Spike protein, considered “the key to the virus” to enter the human body. It is precisely in this protein that 32 of the 50 Ômicron mutations were identified, creating more chances of having a “new key”.

Having more parts of the virus means that the body that has received the inactivated virus immunizer has more knowledge to identify the entry of the coronavirus. This does not mean, however, that other vaccines will not be effective. According to experts, as much as the new variant manages to circumvent the protection of immunizers, they should avoid serious cases of covid-19. “We know that vaccines probably have some protection,” said the chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan, this Wednesday, 1st.

Butantan has not yet started Coronavac studies against Ômicron. The manufacturer of Coronavac in China, a Sinovac, said this week to a Chinese newspaper that the company has started studies of this type. The company stressed that it is too early to say whether a new vaccine will be needed, but that it is ready to manufacture it quickly. On Wednesday, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced that it had required “for authorized vaccines, developers to monitor and assess the impact of variants on the efficacy and effectiveness of immunizing agents.”

Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen (the other three manufacturers whose products were used in the national immunization campaign) have reported doing studies with Ômicron. Pfizer said its new tests should be done this week and next and the drugmaker predicts the need for six weeks to adapt the current immunizer and up to 100 days to release new batches. The CEO and co-founder of Pfizer, Ugur Sahin, said that the immunizing agent should protect against serious cases, but does not rule out the need for a booster dose.

The head of the pharmacist Moderna, on the other hand, Stephane Bancel, believes that the vaccine will not be as effective as it is against other variants. Moderna’s product is not used in Brazil. They also ensured that the development of a new vaccine, if necessary, should not take long.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are made from the isolation of protein S, which has more mutations. In the assessment of the sanitary doctor Gonzalo Vecina, this makes Coronavac more likely to resist Ômicron than the others. “The concern about these vaccines being circumvented exists because of these mutations that the new strain presents, but it is necessary to wait for the studies to be concluded”, he stated.

So far, no strain of coronavirus has been able to circumvent the effectiveness of existing vaccines, but experts do not rule out that this will happen in the future. In the case of the Delta variant, for example, studies showed that one dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer was insufficient against the strain, but two guaranteed protection.

“Because it is an RNA virus (the Sars-CoV-2), the coronavirus is not expected to change that much, but what is observed is that it has this ability. So there is indeed the risk of a strain escaping the vaccine because of this”, assesses infectologist Celso Granato.

For Maria Carolina Sabbaga, from Butantan, it is still too early to assess the effects that Ômicron will have in the world and in Brazil. “It’s not because it’s strong in Africa that it’s going to be strong here. The variants change a lot geographically”, she said, noting that Delta did not cause an explosion of infected here, unlike what happened in Israel and Europe, for example.

Former president of Anvisa, Gonzalo Vecina says that as much as Ômicron manages to circumvent existing vaccines, the characteristic it has shown so far is that it generates mild cases of the disease. He believes that the greatest risk presented so far by the variant is to serve as a path for the emergence of more dangerous strains, mainly due to contact with others in circulation, such as Delta and Gama (variant originally identified in Manaus, which led Brazil to the peak of the pandemic in the 1st half of this year).