Ômicron: Couple diagnosed with the variant in SP had already been vaccinated in Africa – Health

SAO PAUL – THE couple diagnosed with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in São Paulo was vaccinated against the Covid-19, informed this Wednesday, 1st, the City Hall of São Paulo. With the confirmation of the cases this Tuesday, 30, the two – a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman – became the first to be identified with Ômicron not only in Brazil, but in all of Latin America. Since there are no records of them having received the vaccine in the country, it was not yet known whether they had been vaccinated.

According to the City of São Paulo, however, the couple received Janssen’s immunizing agent at South Africa, where the variant was discovered and from where they both landed on 23 November. The folder also added that men and women are being monitored by health professionals. A third passenger suspected of having been infected by the strain is investigated in Guarulhos and two other cases in Brasilia is on Belo Horizonte, are also under review.

Remember that the Covid-19 infection by people who have already been vaccinated with two doses or a single dose does not demonstrate ineffectiveness of the vaccine. The main objective of immunizing agents is to prevent the occurrence of serious cases and, therefore, reduce the rate of deaths from the disease.

From the beginning of this week, in an attempt to contain the spread of the Ômicron variant, which has already been identified on all continents, the Brazil closed its borders to passengers coming from southern Africa. The measure has done Brazilians ask the consulate for help for repatriation.

According showed the Estadão this wednesday, the discovery of the Ômicron variant exposes the risk of Africa having about 90% unvaccinated – which increases the chances of new versions of the virus emerging, warn experts. Eight out of ten African nations have failed to immunize even 20% of their population.

In the specific case of South Africa, data from the Our World in Data platform show that 28% of the country’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine against covid and 24% of people have a complete vaccination schedule. In Brazil, for example, both rates are above 60%.