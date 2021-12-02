Ômicron May Decrease Efficacy of Vaccines Against Covid-19 Infections, Says WHO

The agency informed, however, that protection rates of immunizers against severe forms of the disease must be maintained against the new strain

ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTENT WHO recalled that data on the variant are still scarce at the moment



Vaccines against Covid-19 may be less effective in preventing infection and symptomatic disease development in cases of the variant micron, however, seem to maintain rates against severe forms, indicated this Wednesday the World Health Organization (WHO). In this week’s epidemiological bulletin, the United Nations agency said it had received positive notifications of the new coronavirus strain from about 20 countries and recognized that some mutations of it “could increase its transmission capacity and allow a certain degree of immunity escape” . The WHO, however, explained that the evidence obtained so far is limited, given the small number of cases, since, of the 800,000 analyzes carried out by the global network of Gisaid laboratories in the last 60 days, only 14 are from the micron, which represents 0.001%. The vast majority of cases are still of the delta variant, according to the agency, 99.8%.

In any case, due to the possibility that the new strain is more contagious and resistant to vaccines, the WHO will maintain the global risk alert for omicron, in the classification of “very high”. The WHO, in addition, reiterated the call for vaccination to be accelerated across the planet, especially among risk groups not yet immunized. Laboratories that sequence cases of the new variant were also requested for data, in order to better understand the scope and characteristics of Ômicron. The agency also reinforced the guidance for the population to maintain the usual safety measures, including the use of a mask and physical distance, whenever possible.

*With information from EFE