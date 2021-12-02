Ômicron threatens to open new war for vaccines – 12/02/2021

The pharmaceutical industry predicts a new war for doses of immunizers if the omicron variant requires a new vaccine. The alert is part of a survey published by Airfinity, a consultancy that advises multinationals in the health sector and which, since the beginning of the pandemic, has consolidated itself as a reference in projections on the production of vaccines.

For now, the WHO (World Health Organization) insists that further studies are needed to determine whether the variant first warned by South Africa resists the effects of vaccines that are on the market. But in a recent document sent to governments, the agency admitted that the risk exists. “Given the mutations that may confer immunological leakage potential and possibly transmissibility advantage, the probability of potential omicron propagation at the global level is high,” he warned.

For the industry, which has already administered nearly 8 billion doses of vaccines around the world, the production of a new series of immunizing agents will not occur immediately, if the variant requires a new vaccine.

According to the forecast of Airfinity production, there will not be enough doses produced for a global implementation of the vaccination until the end of next year.

“In the best case scenario, with all vaccine producers moving from production facilities and scaling up quickly, 6 billion doses could be produced by October 2022,” he points out.

“It is estimated that mRNA vaccines will make up the majority of doses, as they can be developed and scaled up more quickly,” he estimates.

“The move of all production facilities will also mean the discontinuation of current vaccine production. In the baseline scenario, in which vaccine manufacturers change 50% of their capacity, production will not reach six billion doses by January 2023” , alerts the consultancy.

“Although new vaccines can be set up relatively quickly and we hope to see quick approval, there is no magic bullet to increase production,” says Airfinity CEO Rasmus Bech Hansen.

“If we need an omicron-oriented vaccine to maintain high levels of protection, early next year is likely to see a rush of vaccine procurement, similar to what we witnessed in early 2021, where countries were fight and compete for a limited offer”, warns the executive.

“Our data show that worldwide vaccination against omicrons is a long way off,” he concluded.

immoral inequality

If the WHO tried to create a system to guarantee the distribution of vaccine doses – Covax – the reality is that the pandemic revealed a profound inequality in access to doses. Today, a year after the biggest immunization campaign in history, 104 doses have been given to every 100 inhabitants on the planet. But 80% of those vaccines were in just 20 countries, while the 46 poorest economies in the world received just 0.6% of the total manufactured.

Before the vaccines even hit the market, governments in Europe, Canada, the US and other rich countries bought enough doses to immunize two or three times the size of their populations.

The race for doses and the attitude of rich countries was denounced as “immoral” by the WHO (World Health Organization).

For the organization Doctors Without Borders, the mutation reveals that only an agreement to suspend vaccine patents can respond to the crisis.

“The recent emergence of another new, more transmissible variant is a telling example of how this virus continues to mutate, particularly in the absence of equitable access to the right medical tools to deal with it,” said Candice Sehoma, South Africa representative for MSF. “With millions of lives at stake, the world can no longer waste time. We call on countries that oppose and water down this proposed patent suspension to stop strike tactics today and take urgent steps to adopt a comprehensive waiver to facilitate a more diversified and broad production and supply of vaccines, therapies and diagnostics and other health technologies.”

More than 100 nations support the patent suspension protection, showing that more than half of the world’s governments consider the adoption and implementation of this proposal as an effective tool against covid-19. “However, due to opposition from a group of high-income countries that are currently burying this global solidarity, negotiations continue to advance at a glacial pace,” criticizes MSF.

“Every day, we are witnessing a desperate need for medical tools wherever we work,” said Reveka Papadopoulou, president of the MSF Operational Center in Geneva. “Given severely limited access to the drugs, diagnostics and vaccines needed to save lives, it is truly demoralizing that some governments are opposing such an initiative,” he added.