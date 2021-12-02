Ômicron: what is known about the three confirmed cases in Brazil

  André Biernath
  From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Brazil confirmed the first three cases of covid-19 caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

First detected in South Africa in late November, this new version of the infectious agent has been catching the attention of experts due to the number and variety of genetic mutations.

For now, there are suspicions – but not confirmations – that this variant is more infectious and manages to “dribble” the immunity obtained after vaccination or the recovery of covid-19. Since last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) considers omicron as a “variant of concern”, and one of the reasons is because it could potentially cause more reinfections.

In recent days, the omicron has been detected on all continents. So far, the southern portion of Africa concentrates the majority of cases.

