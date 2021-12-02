On Flamengo’s list, Gallardo is not willing to take on another club in South America

With an eye on the market for a coach, Flamengo has on its list the name of Marcelo Gallardo, from River Plate. The “Muñeco”, as it is known in Argentina, has not yet decided its future. He has a proposal from the Uruguayan team and is considering a renewal with River Plate.

Choice of editors

Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Even knowing the difficulty, the team from Rio de Janeiro, as the GOAL, put Gallardo’s name on the agenda and will make some informal consultations to understand whether or not he can make progress. The Argentine coach, however, is not very willing to take on another club in South America at the moment.

In the coming days, the coach will have to give an answer to the Uruguayan team, which put a proposal on the table worth 7 million dollars a year (about 39 million reais). Despite the confidence of Uruguayan federation leaders, Gallardo is not so enthusiastic.

For people close to him, Gallardo indicates that, if he doesn’t stay at River Plate, he would rest until June and only after that he would evaluate proposals, giving preference to the European market, a great dream of the coach.

With 13 titles for River Plate, Gallardo has become unanimous in South America and is the dream of any club on this side of the ocean, but he wants to prove himself in a stronger market.

Thus, if they really want to hire the Argentine, Flamengo will not only need to scratch their pockets, but also spend their saliva to convince the coach.