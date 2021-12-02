On social media, Daniel Cady reflects: ‘They chose to see me’ | celebrities



After rumors of separation, Daniel Cady made a reflective post on social mediaReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Daniel Cady reflected on his Instagram profile after causing controversy by deleting his photos with his wife, Ivete Sangalo. The nutritionist explained that the change in his social network was necessary for a new project.

“December has arrived and the end of another year that cycle of reflections and learning. In light of this, a little behind the scenes of how my last project, called Missão Você came to be. Anyway! Nothing happened yesterday. I have been living for a few years now. to rethink everything we’ve been talking about in recent days (food, empathy, health, habits, emotions, new beginnings)”, he began.

Daniel determined gaining visibility as one of the reasons to invest in this work. “And what’s the difference now? Many chose to see me. Before, ‘they just saw’. Yes. I’ve been shy, I’ve been watching for a while. I feel like I’m ‘a part of people’s lives.’ And that’s when I decided what purpose the work should find. I sketched it. I redid it. I turned over imperfections. I revised it. I took decisions. I handed all the imperfection to nature and, miraculously, I was regenerated in attitudes”, he explained.

Previously, the nutritionist denied the rumors of separation that emerged after taking the photos with his wife. “I don’t know where this story came from. Some evil seed saw it when I was restarting my Instagram and released it. So, that’s it, what was supposed to be a surprise, a cool thing about working with shirts, turned all this fuss. There. Everything is fine around here. Everything in peace with my family, thank God,” he explained at the time.