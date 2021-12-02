on the back of the crowd, CBF puts a game judge who generated invasion

This afternoon, the CBF announced the selection of Sávio Pereira Sampaio as field referee for the match between Grêmio and São Paulo, which takes place tomorrow, at 20:00 (GMT), for the Brazilian Championship.

In addition to its importance due to the fight against relegation by the gauchos, the game marks the return of the fans to Arena Grêmio – at the end of October, an invasion after the defeat by Palmeiras generated a punishment by the STJD, and the team stayed without receiving public at home.

On that occasion, coincidentally, the referee of the match was precisely Sávio, who was widely criticized by the local fans for some decisions taken on the field.

In the aftermath of the game, for example, some men entered the lawn in search of arbitration and even ransacked the VAR’s cabin.

It will be the first time that Sávio will referee a Grêmio match since the invasion game. During this period, he worked as a field judge in seven games (three in Serie A and four in Serie B).

The linemen of tomorrow’s clash are Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior, who were also in the duel against Palmeiras. The person responsible for the VAR, however, changed: from Igor Júnior Benevenuto to Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia.