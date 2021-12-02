On the National Samba Day, samba dancers such as Zeca Pagodinho, Moacyr Luz and Leci Brandão indicate new talents in the genre; see list

In “Crazy of inspiration”, Moacyr Luz sings: “The samba already gave me / Chair to sit / I say it was worth singing / The sun is about to rise / It seems to announce / That the light won’t go out / New ones are coming / Crazy people with inspiration / I give to those who want to follow, my hand”. The roda spins, the “old guard” is still active and, alongside new talent, does not let the samba die, as the classic by Edson Conceição and Aloísio Silva, immortalized in Alcione’s voice in 1975 and re-recorded by many other samba musicians, asks. later.

On December 2, National Samba Day, EXTRA invited veterans of Brazilian popular music to nominate artists of the genre that are not so well known by the general public, but who have stood out in their eyes, whether in compositions or vocal performance. Check out what the bambas Zeca Pagodinho, Leci Bandão, Tia Surica, Nilze Carvalho, Dudu Nobre and Moacyr Luz have to say.

Dudu Nobre Photo: Disclosure

Dudu Noble: “People talk a lot about mid-year samba, high-party, romantic samba… But there is another very interesting aspect, which is that of the samba schools. In this scenario, I see a great value in Diego Nicolau, a great songwriter and singer. I already had the pleasure of writing some sambas with him. We were champions at Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel, at Vila Maria in São Paulo… I think it’s time for him to take over the vocals of a school in the Special Group. Today Diego is the singer of Unidos de Padre Miguel, no Acesso”.

Leci Brandão Photo: Instagram Reproduction

Leci Brandão: “During my nearly 50 years of career, I’ve met a lot of good people in samba. One is Telma Tavares. She has participated in festivals, was backing vocals for Beth Carvalho, had eight songs recorded by Alcione, plays the guitar very well. And it gave me the opportunity to record the samba ‘Carioca da gema’ together with her, in which we sing illustrious samba figures. Another artist I cannot fail to mention is Marina Íris, with whom I recorded the successful samba da Mangueira in 2019. She has also recorded with Péricles, Diogo Nogueira… She has done many shows in Rio, has a very good performance and a future cool career”.

Moacyr Luz Photo: Leo Aversa/Disclosure

Moacyr Light: “I feel privileged to be at the head of a roda like Samba do Trabalhador, which has been around for 16 years. During all this time, I have been watching many new talents emerge, as if they were a hidden treasure at the bottom of the sea. It’s very difficult to name just one. But among the many that have called my attention, there is João Martins, who is a wonderful, distinguished composer, who works a lot on the outskirts; and Douglas Lemos, with whom I made an album, ‘Game of the waist’. New inspirations for Brazilian samba flourish”.

Nilze Carvalho Photo: Valéria Martins/Disclosure

Nilze Carvalho: “There are a lot of good people appearing in the roda for a long time. But this year, I had greater contact with an artist from Porto Alegre (RS) named Pâmela Amaro. I already knew her from the internet, because she made a samba-answer for some people who had written another one, sexist. Pamela plays the cavaquinho, is an actress, singer and, above all, a composer. Lucky for me, she invited me to participate in a project of hers, ‘Samba to the reverse’. She is a very natural artist! I also like it because it praises women in its compositions, something that we need to emphasize nowadays. And, as she comes from the theater, she has a very conceptual work. It’s not the same anymore, you know? It’s really root samba, very interesting”.

Aunt Surica Photo: Ana Branco

Aunt Surica: “I nominate Leo Russian. He is a simple, unassuming person. He has a great affection for me; and I for him. Just because he’s from Porto, it’s already been engraved in my heart (laughs). On top of that, Leo sings well, he has a very good stage presence, he’s a charismatic guy. I met him in a samba circle he had in Barra, and he invited me to participate. There I was sure of his talent. Afterwards, Leo even participated in a live with me. It’s worth listening to!”.

Zeca Pagodinho Photo: Instagram Playback

Zeca Pagodinho: “I suggest that you keep an eye on Juninho Thybau and Renato Milagres, two of my nephews who have been fighting for some time to conquer their spaces. They are good kids who are continuing our story. Our family has always been musical, since my childhood the house was filled with serenades and good sambas sung by my mother, my uncles and aunts. And now, besides me, we have these two taking samba beyond our homes”.

