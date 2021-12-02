One step away from the title, Atlético-MG targets an unprecedented return campaign for the club in Brazilians | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is two points away from winning the Brazilian bi-championship. There are several numbers that explain the campaign. Cuca’s team has the best defense, the second best attack, the top scorer, national team players… And a near-perfect campaign in return.

Galo won 36 points in the 15 rounds played in the second half of the Brasileirão. Equalling the 2020 campaign, with Sampaoli, in which the team had its record in the return, since 2006, when the competition now has 20 teams. If they win at least one point against Bahia, on Thursday, they will reach an unprecedented score.

In 15 games played so far, the team from Alvinegro won 11 wins, three draws and had only two defeats (to Atlético-GO and Flamengo). Which represents a recovery of 80% of the points.

In addition to Bahia, Galo will have Bragantino (in Mineirão) and Grêmio (in Porto Alegre) ahead. If they win all three games, they will reach 45 points, surpassing the 42 conquered in this year’s round.

1 of 2 Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza

The points left by the path in return were few. Only nine. All of them in away games. Galo played and won all nine games at Mineirão. Added to the triumphs of the turn, the team already has 15 consecutive victories as home team.

It is the fourth edition of Brasileiro do Atlético-MG under the command of Cuca. In 2011, the return campaign (30 points) kept the team in the national elite. In 2012, he made 29 in the second half and was runner-up. In 2013, the champion team of Libertadores scored 32 points in the last 19 matches.

Athletic campaigns in return with 20 teams

2006 – competed in Series B

2007 – 30 points

2008 – 24 points

2009 – 24 points

2010 – 28 points

2011 – 30 points

2012 – 29 points

2013 – 32 points

2014 – 32 points

2015 – 33 points

2016 – 27 points

2017 – 31 points

2018 – 26 points

2019 – 21 points

2020 – 36 points

2021 – 36 points (with three games to play)