Outside Grêmio’s plans, Rafinha is discarded by former club

Experienced right-back Rafinha has the future undefined for 2022. With a contract with Grêmio until the end of December, the 36-year-old player is not part of Tricolor’s plans for the next season, which should have the team in the Series dispute. B from Brasileirão. Already speculated in clubs like São Paulo and Palmeiras, a team has already made a point of discarding the hiring of the athlete.

A manager of Coritiba, the club that revealed Rafinha for football, stated that there is no possibility that the side will be signed for next season. “Rafinha isn’t coming, there’s no chance he’ll play for Coritiba in 2022, the athlete doesn’t interest us”, he said in an interview with news portal Rede Coxa.

Before returning to Brazilian football to play for Flamengo, in 2019, Rafinha had the opportunity to fulfill his dream of wearing the Coritiba shirt again, but he ended up opting for Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro and frustrated most of the Coxa-Branca fans.

In July 2020, when he was still playing for Flamengo, Rafinha reinforced his desire to end his career for Coritiba. “I have affection for Coritiba, the club that revealed me and opened the doors for me. I started there, in the base categories. I always said that I had this desire to end there, and I will end there, of course, if they want. My time at Flamengo has been wonderful, but my thought is to end my career at Coritiba, as a way to repay what they did for me”, he said.

