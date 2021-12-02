Paes backs down and says he will review the rule on proof of vaccination requirement for taxi, shopping and car application | Rio de Janeiro

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, backtracked on a decree that included taxis, shopping malls and application cars in establishments and services that need to require proof of vaccination. According to him, there was an exaggeration and on Friday (3) a new decree will be published with the adjustment.

“The vaccination passport is a guarantee for the city to remain open. It is a guarantee that Rio will work again, as it did. It reduces the risk of transmission and protects people from the risk of death. I signed the decree, but there is to see the practicality and effectiveness of some measures. It’s no use creating measures that we know no one will comply with,” said Paes.

For other locations, the requirement of a vaccine passport remains valid.

The vaccination to be proven must correspond to the 1st, 2nd dose or a single dose, according to the schedule established by the Municipal Health Department of Rio in relation to the individual’s age.

bars, cafeterias, restaurants and cafeterias (indoor or covered areas);

nightclubs, concert halls, parties and events in general;

hotels, inns and vacation rentals;

beauty salons and beauty centers;

gyms, swimming pools, training centers, Olympic clubs and villas (it was already required) ;

; stadiums and gymnasiums (it was already required) ;

; cinemas, theaters, concert halls, game rooms, circuses, children’s recreation and skating rinks (it was already required) ;

; museums, art galleries and exhibitions, aquarium, amusement parks, theme parks, water parks, performances and drive-in (it was already required) ;

; conferences, conventions and trade fairs (it was already required) .

The mayor pointed out that the federal government should demand proof from anyone entering the country, but as this was not done, the city decided to tighten the rules in Rio.

“As the federal government does not take any measure to require proof of vaccine to enter Brazil, and this is the role of the federal government, we expanded the requirement for a vaccine passport in the city, within rationality, there were exaggerations, with taxis and shopping malls , but we will protect the city more,” said Paes

In Rio, the entire population aged 12 and over needs to have taken the 2nd dose. However, 600,000 people did not return to the posts to take the second dose.

Valid documents for proof of vaccination are considered, according to the city hall:

Vaccination certificate available on the Connect SUS platform;

Vaccination card printed on headed paper issued by the Rio Municipal Health Department, clinical research institutes or other government institutions in Brazil or abroad.

According to the municipal health department, in these first days the city will only guide, but from next week onwards, fines will start to be applied for those who fail to comply with the determination.

“Ideally, the establishments are already planning to start the demand from today. But of course we already know that an adaptation period will be necessary. So, inspections in this initial stage will be of an instructive nature. We will start applying fines from next week”, explained the secretary.