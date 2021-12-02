Page specialized in promises compares Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo, to Gonzalo Higuaín

Rafael Navarro’s good performance in the Brasileirão Series B made the player better known worldwide. the player of Botafogo he was compared to Gonzalo Higuaín, currently at Inter Miami, who competes in the MLS, by “Football Talent Scout”, one of the most renowned pages about football promises.

Alvinegro’s striker was the “talent of the day”, one of the pictures on the page. The athlete received a potential 8.5 – out of 10 – from Jacek Kulig, the analyst responsible for handling the profile.

Jacek, in addition to putting “speed, strength, finishing and instinct” as Navarro’s best qualities, questioned whether the 99 shirt is not the best young Serie B striker since Arthur Cabral, currently at Basel-SUI – at the time, who had competed in the competition for Ceará.

Navarro was placed with Higuaín as “a player with a similar style of play”. The Argentine, with notable passages for Real Madrid-ESP, Napoli-ITA and Juventus-ITA, is currently in the United States.

Despite his international prominence, Rafael Navarro’s future looks farther and farther away from Botafogo. The parties are still negotiating the renewal of the contract and the striker, whose relationship ends in December, has not yet reached a financial consensus with Alvinegro.