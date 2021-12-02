Palmeiras already has a date and time for his debut at the Club World Cup; see full table

Verdão will debut in the competition on February 8th, at 1:30 pm, against Monterrey or Al Ahly

current champion of Libertadores Conmebol, O palm trees already has the day, time and stadium for the premiere of Club World Cup. It will be on February 8, a Tuesday, at 1:30 pm (GMT), at Al Nahyan Stadium, belonging to Al Wahda and with capacity for 15 thousand people.

Verdão’s opponent leaves the match between Al Ahly and Monterrey, who face each other in the same stadium on February 5th, at 1:30 pm.

This will be the fifth time that the UAE will host the Club World Cup. The country was previously host in the years of 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

The main stadium will be Mohammed bin Zayed, with capacity for 40,000 people and home of the Al-Jazeera, representative of the country in the competition.

The field will host the opening match between Al Jazira and Auckland City, on February 3rd, the quarterfinals, on the 6th, which will be performed by Al Hilal and the winner of the match, the semifinal that will have the Chelsea, on the 9th, and the grand final, on the 12th.

See the full table below:

FEBRUARY 3, 2022

Al Jazeera x Auckland City – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 5TH

Monterrey vs. Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium

FEBRUARY 6

Al Hilal vs Jazeera or Auckland – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 8

Palm trees x Monterrey or Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium

FEBRUARY 9

Fifth place contest – 10:30 am – Al Nahyan Stadium

Chelsea vs. Al Hilal, Auckland or Jazeera – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 12TH

3rd place contest – 10 am – Al Nahyan Stadium

Final – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium