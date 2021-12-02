Paolla Oliveira wears a G-string swimsuit and transparent pants in a test run at Grande Rio. Pictures!

In the comments, other artists praised the actress’ look. “Go, Queen,” encouraged Paloma Bernardi. “What samba is this? I shivered”, guaranteed Juju Salimeni. “Beautiful”, guaranteed Fabiana Karla.

Internet users disapprove of Paolla Oliveira’s return to Carnival

Anonymous internet users, however, disapproved of the resumption of rehearsals. Many highlighted the omicron variant, born in Africa and already identified in Brazil, as proof that the pandemic is not over. “Honey, Carnival isn’t, right?”, asked a follower, adding a crying emoji. “Covid just after Carnival?” asked another. “Ômicron will be on the avenue too. Mercy, this is no joke, let’s take care of ourselves,” asked a third.

It is worth remembering that Rio de Janeiro has yet to hammer out Carnival. The city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes (PSD), said that, if there are no conditions, he will not hold the events. This Monday (29), he even recorded a video explaining that New Year’s Eve is not guaranteed either, as the party usually gathers thousands of people in Copacabana.

Preta Gil cancels street block parades at Carnaval 2022

Preta Gil, name in front of the traditional “Bloco da Preta”, stated that she has already canceled the 2022 fashion shows and that she only intends to return to the revelry in 2023. The statement was made on a TV Globo program, one day after the release of the official list of São Paulo blocks – and the “Bloco do Preta” was included.