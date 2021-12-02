Pastor who evaluated vaccine requirement as “sin” dies of Covid

American pastor Marcus Lamb is another victim of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday (11/30), Daystar Television, of which he was the founder, reported the death of the religious.

Initially, the television network did not report the cause of death, but the televangelist’s wife, Joni Lamb, confirmed that the pastor was a victim of the disease.

Lamb was critical of mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 and advocated the use of drugs without proven scientific efficacy for the disease.

According to the press in the United States, Joni said that her husband was hospitalized after registering low oxygen levels. She also reported that “alternative treatments” against the disease have proved ineffective.

According to Joni, Lamb was 64 years old and diabetic, which included the pastor in the so-called “risk group” for Covid-19.

The information is from the Extra newspaper.

Daystar Television

Founded by Marcus Lamb in 1990, the television network has become the second largest Christian channel in the world, with nearly 2 billion viewers worldwide.

TV has even petitioned to stop Joe Biden’s government vaccination rules from coming into effect.

In another lawsuit, filed with the American Family Association, the two institutions asserted that the vaccination requirement was “a sin against the Holy Word of God.”