PEC, stagnant GDP, US aid and what else you need to know to invest well today

The uncertainties and the delay in voting on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório helped to bring down the Stock Exchange yesterday. After negotiations, the text will be appreciated by the plenary of the Senate this Thursday, the 2nd, from 9 am, and if approved, it could help improve the market’s mood.

Some of the changes negotiated were the change in the limitation on the payment of these debts, which the Union can no longer resort to until 2026, and not 2036, and the “stamp” of all the space opened by the PEC in the spending ceiling for the payment of the new program government social assistance, Auxílio Brasil, and social security expenses.

The blurriness around the Budget has become the goat in the room in recent weeks. Although the proposal is not considered the best solution, the resolution of the imbroglio should help to clarify the scenario and remove some of the pressure on the prices of Brazilian assets.

Analysts bet on GDP from zero to zero

Investors will also follow the release of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the third quarter by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), at 9 am, as this will help the market to understand more clearly how the pace of economic activity in Brazil is going.

Amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which intensified from June onwards, expectations are not optimistic. For the analysts heard by Reuters, the most likely is that the Brazilian economy has not grown in relation to the second quarter, which in turn registered a slight decrease of 0.1%.

“Economic activity should feel the impacts of greater monetary tightening and worsening fiscal conditions. Selic increase [taxa básica de juros] and the deterioration of financial conditions will especially affect activities related to the economic cycle, such as construction, manufacturing, commerce and services”, evaluated Itaú’s macroeconomics team.

Remembering that analysts interviewed weekly by the Focus Bulletin have been reducing their projections for the GDP of 2021 and 2022: for this year, the bet is for an increase of 4.78% (it was 4.94% a month ago), and for next year it was 0.58% (it was 1.20% a month ago).

This Thursday, there is also disclosure of vehicle sales in November by Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution).

In the US: unemployment benefits and plan against Ômicron

In the US, at 10:30 am, the DoL (US Department of Labor) reports the current number of unemployment claims in the country. Although economists expect an increase – noting that the data is an important indicator of the situation in the American labor market – the expectation is that the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) will intensify the withdrawal of stimuli, such as buying bonds, at the next monetary policy meeting.

Yesterday, Livro Bege showed that in several states, despite strong demand, growth was held back in October and early November by low supply, as a result of breaks in supply chains and lack of labor. In other words, a stimulus for higher inflation and, consequently, higher interest rates in the future.

At the same time, today US President Joe Biden will announce the world’s biggest saving plan against the new super-communicable coronavirus strain, Ômicron. Depending on the measures and the level of concern transmitted by the agent, the market may react badly, especially if it becomes clear that the strain could reinforce the most feared scenario today: supply inflation and low growth.