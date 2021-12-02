Pedestrians pay back and beat pot to make Rico’s hell · TV News

Annoyed at having been woken up to the sound of pan cooking this Thursday morning (2) at A Fazenda 13, Dynho Alves, MC Gui and Sthefane Matos decided to give back in the same coin to disrupt Rico Melquiades’ nap.

The trio grabbed pot lids from the kitchen and headed for the bedroom, where the ex-MTV was dozing after handling the animals. “No, you won’t sleep!”, warned the singer. “Wake up, Zé!” exclaimed MC Mirella’s ex-husband.

Awake, the man from Alagoas went to the kitchen to get more pans and began to beat them again, but this time alongside his rivals. “Want to earn R$ 1.5 million just smoking? Not here, babe! You’re going to work like folded tapioca, on the cow,” he said to Sthefane.

“And you don’t smoke?” asked MC Bill. “I smoke, but I don’t smoke like this one,” snapped Rico. The trio then vowed to make the new farmer’s life hell.

“I already had a fight with 20 here, there aren’t three that will make me leave. I’ll make hell too. Let’s see who will ask to leave first”, threatened the ex-On Vacation with the Ex, while still beating pots. “Let’s start with what I like to do: punishment!”, he sneered.

However, Rico backtracked after Solange Gomes asked him not to cause collective punishment. “True, there are only three of you. It’s not worth it, the rest I like,” he admitted. “Done!” provoked Dynho and Bill. “With 12 days to go, the plants decided to appear”, joked the man from Alagoas.

Check it out below:

