Personal trainer is cheated by her fiance and has BRL 1 million misappropriated – Country

Personal trainer Carolina Mainardi, 37, was the victim of a millionaire scam of the groom himself. The gaucho, residing in the Federal District, had R$ 1 million diverted from personal accounts. Information is from the portal metropolises.

The man zeroed in the funds invested in his ex-partner’s savings. He is identified as the businessman Diego Ribas Gois, 35 years old.

According to the portal, the case was registered by the victim at the 1st Police Station (Asa Sul). The crime is being investigated as an embezzlement.

Relationship

Carolina reported having met her ex-fiancé in 2014, in Jurerê Internacional, in Santa Catarina. Every week, Diego traveled from Rio de Janeiro to Brasília to stay with his personal.

After three years of dating, Diego insisted on managing the physical educator’s financial resources. She had amounts from inheritance and court orders. At his insistence, she handed over responsibility for the accounts.

The groom started to manage all bank accounts and personal applications. According to what he informed her, the money was transferred to an open account at a financial brokerage, specializing in investments. In all, it operated more than R$730 thousand.

The man also convinced the personal to take out two personal loans in the amount of R$ 60 thousand and R$ 90 thousand, respectively. Together, the blows total at least R$ 1 million.

coup perception

The personal tried to have access to money to buy a vehicle that intended to pay cash. When she accessed the accounts at the brokerage, Carolina was told that there were only R$1,400 deposited.

“The money just disappeared. I believed that Diego moved and invested the values ​​responsibly. Today I believe that part of that money was spent by him”, declared the personal.

She confronted Diego about the money and he stated that he would return the amounts. However, he made some payments via Pix with small amounts, between R$500 and R$1 thousand.

According to Carolina, the embezzler agreed to sign a debt confession on the amount owed, but payments became smaller and slower.

Diego’s defense has yet to comment on the charges.