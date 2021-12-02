Petrobras (PETR4) leads stock portfolio recommendations for December; commodities and banks concentrate preferences

The roles of companies in the commodities and financial sector predominate in the stock portfolios recommended by brokers and analysis houses in December.

Petrobras’ action (PETR4) was the most recommended for this month, as it was suggested by eight of the 13 houses surveyed by TradeMap Agency.

Source: Ágora, Banco Inter, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite Corretora, Genial Investimentos, Guide, Mirae, Órama, Safra Corretora, Santander Corretora (Ibovespa+ Portfolio), Terra Investimentos and Toro Investimentos Most Recommended Actions for December Number of referrals Petrobras (PETR4) 8 Voucher (VALLEY3) 7 Gerdau (GGBR4) 6 Multiplan (MULT3) 5 Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) 5

In November, Petrobras announced a new strategic plan for 2022-2026, forecasting a total investment of US$ 68 billion, with expectations to increase oil production from 2.1 million to 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2026, above the 2.3 million barrels of the previous forecast.

“We believe that the company’s production and exploration capacities, led by its high-quality pre-salt assets, will remain in place, despite uncertainties in the Board of Directors”, points out the Santander team, in a report.

Petrobras also announced a new dividend payment policy to provide for quarterly payments and set a minimum shareholder remuneration of $4 billion per year when the average price of Brent oil exceeds $40 a barrel. The value can be higher if the company makes a profit and the gross debt is below the target.

Strong cash generation from rising oil prices and asset sales in the third quarter helped the company reduce gross debt to $59.6 billion, below the $60 billion target. led Petrobras to approve another $6 billion in dividends.

“The value came below the debt target of US$ 60 billion, which should allow the company to implement its dividend policy to pay 60% of the cash flow as dividends starting in 2022”, highlights Terra Investimentos, in a report.

The main point of attention remains the possibility of interference in Petrobras’ pricing policy. “We believe that this risk is limited, since the legislation and the company’s bylaws provide some protection against political interference”, points out Safra Corretora, in a report.

Vale and Gerdau also lead recommendations

Also in the commodities segment, Vale (VALE3) and Gerdau (GGBR4) were among the most indicated roles in the stock portfolios in December, with seven and six nominations, respectively.

Despite the drop in the price of iron ore, brokers continued with Vale’s role in the recommended portfolios, with an eye on a price at attractive levels for the share.

“We maintain our constructive vision in the medium and long term for the mining and steel sectors, as we still see Brazilian companies in the sector, such as Vale, as well-positioned in the domestic and foreign markets, with strong cash flows, controlled leverage and, for the most part, good dividend payers”, says Santander, in a report.

Santander points out that, with iron ore prices above $100/tonne in the medium term, Vale may announce more extraordinary dividends or new share buyback programs.

In November, Vale announced a new repurchase of 200 million shares over the next 12 months (4.1% of the company’s total outstanding assets).

Banco Inter still sees the initiatives of the companies to decarbonize the chain presented at “Vale Day” as positive. “These initiatives should bring growth paths in an industry that is increasingly challenged by the evolution of the green economy and demands for social and environmental responsibility”, points out Inter, in a report.

Among the risks for the paper are the fall in the price of iron ore, the slowdown in China and the significant increase in liabilities related to the rupture of the Brumadinho dam.

Gerdau, on the other hand, should benefit from the US$ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan in the US, with the steelmaker’s operations in that market. “We believe that the company can promote increases in the price of steel, in line with other steel companies that have already announced increases,” says Terra Investimentos.

BTG highlights that the shares now have a very large discount, reflecting a drop in steel prices in 2022. “In our view, international steel prices should remain sustained in the short/medium term,” says the bank, in a report .

Itaú is preferred in the financial sector

With the rise in the Selic rate, bank shares regain their attractiveness. Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) is preferred among brokers and analysis houses, with five recommendations.

The bank’s investment in digital channels, such as Iti, and the high gross financial margin are mentioned as differentiating factors.

“The decent earnings season combined with a tougher scenario of higher interest rates/inflation (a scenario that big banks tend to navigate well) and discussions about regulatory asymmetry [com possível aumento de regulação das fintechs] improves the momentum for the actions of incumbent banks in our hedging sector”, highlights BTG.

Among the risks for the paper, Santander cites the lower growth of the economy, with an impact on the credit portfolio and default, and competition with fintechs.

In addition to Itaú, Bradesco shares were also highlighted in the recommendations for December, included in the portfolios of four houses.

Multiplan should benefit from the advance of the reopening of the economy

Multiplan’s (MULT3) action is the preference of brokers and analysis houses for the shopping center segment, which should show recovery with the reopening of the economy, despite the lower GDP growth.

With a greater focus on A and B audiences, its portfolio stands out for its dominance and good location in the main Brazilian cities, with a high rate of sales, a less concentrated mix of tenants and low defaults, which gives it greater bargaining when negotiating rents, highlights the Inter Bank team. The bank withdrew Hospital Mater Dei (MATD3) paper from its portfolio in December to include Multiplan.

The company has been expanding its operation, opening new units. “Although the current scenario is one of caution, we remain confident in the company’s ability to capture good results through increased sales, launches and expansions in the segment in which it operates”, points out BB Investimentos, in a report.

Among the risks for paper, Santander highlights the announcement of new restrictive measures due to the deterioration of Covid-19, competition with electronic commerce and the loss of the population’s purchasing power.

