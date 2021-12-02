PGR files investigations on offshore Guedes and Campos Neto

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) filed today the investigations investigating possible irregularities in offshore companies — which are located in tax havens — by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

The preliminary investigation takes place internally at the Attorney General’s Office. The objective is to investigate the existence of sufficient elements to request the opening of a formal inquiry before the STF (Supreme Federal Court). For the attorney Aldo de Campos Costa, who signed the order, Guedes and Campos Neto declared their companies to the competent Brazilian authorities and there are no signs of irregularities that justify the investigation.

“There is no reason to institute an investigative procedure properly so called, without having demonstrated either the criminal offense or even any reputable indication of its existence.”

The attorney’s office recalls that there is no impediment in the Brazilian legislation for opening or maintaining companies in other countries. “The absence of just cause to search intimacy and private life can result in an indeterminate and aimless speculative investigation”, says the PGR document.

Offshores are companies that are located outside the country of origin of the owner. They are generally based in tax havens and are used as a form of investment.

The existence of offshores was revealed by Pandora Papers, as the investigation conducted by the ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) became known. In Brazil, the reports were initially published by Agência Pública, Piauí magazine, Poder 360 and Metrópoles.

When it was made public, the existence of offshores caused revolt among deputies, who called him to testify in the Chamber on the matter.

Also in October, when the news was published, the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Dias Toffoli had already filed requests for investigation against Guedes and Campos Neto, which were sent by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and by the PDT. Toffoli’s filing took place precisely because the matter was already being investigated by the PGR.

Minister Paulo Guedes’ defense commented on today’s decision and stated that “he sees the filing as acknowledgment of everything he has been saying since the beginning: Paulo Guedes and Roberto Campos Neto, both in their public and private lives, have never committed any act illicit”.