Pilot is sick after takeoff and returns with 285 on board to airport

An Airbus A330 bound for Accra, Ghana, had to return to Brussels airport, Belgium, after the flight captain became ill and passed out shortly after takeoff.

The plane still spent an hour in the air before landing at its point of origin, the Belgian capital, with the copilot taking control of the aircraft and interrupting the altitude gain. The information is from the specialized aviation site simple flying.

Radar information showed that the maximum altitude reached by the plane, an 11-year-old Airbus A330-300, was 27,000 feet, about 8,200 meters. He turned around to the Belgium airport when he was already flying northeast of Paris, the capital of France.

The Brussels company Airlines is the only one that operates commercial flights on the route between Brussels, Accra and Lomé, capital of Togo, the plane’s final destination. 285 people were on board the Airbus in which the incident occurred, recorded on Monday (29), according to the British website Aviation Herald.

Despite not providing further details on the captain’s health status, the specialized website said he “did not feel able to finish the flight” and that returning to the airport of origin was the safest decision. According to a spokesman for the airline, the only information confirmed by Brussels Airlines is that the pilot’s problem is not related to the coronavirus.

“Another captain took responsibility and was able to operate the flight with the help of the rest of the original team,” added the airline representative to the Herald. The flight, which took off for the first time at 11:35 am local time (7:35 am GMT), left the airport again at 3:05 pm, arriving at 8:13 pm in Accra, Ghana (which time zone differs by one hour from the Belgian capital).

Flight SN277 is recurrent at Brussels International Airport. It departs the site three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to the aviation website RadarBox.com.

Your first stop is Kotoka International Airport (ACC), the only one for foreign flights in Ghana. Then, the plane would depart for a stretch of just 55 minutes to Lomé-Tokoin International Airport, in the capital of Togo, also on the African continent.