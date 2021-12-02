Piqué assesses Vini Jr and says he would never play for Real Madrid

Defender Gerard Piqué participated in the Spanish talk-show “El Hormiguero” on Tuesday (30). Among the various questions he answered, the Barcelona player commented on the rivalry between his team and Real Madrid.

When asked about the possibility of going to Real Madrid one day, Piqué was objective in his answer and said that this is something impossible to happen.

“It’s absolutely impossible. There’s nothing between us. I’d rather die than go to Real Madrid,” said the Catalan, who has spent most of his professional life at the Blaugrana club.

After that, the defender also had to evaluate Vinícius Júnior with a score between 0 and 10, and gave a good score to the Brazilian striker:

“This season, I give him a nine.”

Piqué in action against Real Madrid Image: Josep LAGO / AFP

At 34 years old, Gerard Piqué also commented on a possible retirement. According to the player, there is no chance of this happening yet, but he is getting ready to have another routine away from the pitch.

“You’ve been playing since you were 16 and suddenly it’s all over. No matter how prepared you are, they say it’s the precipice and that it takes a long time to adapt to your new life. Besides the fact that before you were a star and then nobody’s there. recognizes. I try prepare me for this life in recent years. It won’t be that difficult, but I’m sure I’ll miss it,” he said.

Piqué was revealed in Barcelona’s youth categories in 2004. So far he has won more than thirty titles and played almost 600 matches in the team’s shirt. For Spain, he has more than 100 games and was present in the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro Cup titles.