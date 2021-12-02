PIS/Pasep allowance may be paid in double in 2022

With the arrival of the end of the year, the Abono PIS/Pasep became a prominent issue among Brazilian workers. This is because the benefit that was supposed to be paid in July of this year was postponed to 2022 due to the redirection of resources to the Bem program.

Therefore, many beneficiaries of the allowance are already seeking to know when the benefit will be released next year. In this sense, as decided by Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund), payments for the months worked in 2020 started from January 2022.

Valor points out that the allowance is usually granted to workers in July, so that their payments only end in June of the following year.

Salary bonus amount in 2022

As with other government benefits, the PIS/Pasep allowance is based on the current minimum wage, that is, as payment will only occur in 2022, the quota paid to workers will be in accordance with the national floor for this year.

In other words, the amount of the allowance will naturally increase, as the floor must be readjusted, in order to keep up with the inflation accumulated in the previous year, at the very least. According to the INPC projection, currently, the inflation rate reached the mark of 10.04%. Thus, the minimum wage must be at least R$1,210.44.

Furthermore, there is still the possibility of a double payment next year, given that the benefit referring to the months worked in 2021, as a rule, must be paid in 2022.

However, so far, only the payment of the PIS/Pasep for the base year 2020, in January 2022, has been confirmed. With regard to the 2021 allowance, no information has yet been disclosed.

Rules for receiving the PIS/Pasep allowance

Finally, it should be noted that to be entitled to the salary bonus, the worker must meet certain requirements. Check out: