PL that suspends Pix in São Paulo will have urgent processing at Alesp

The Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp) approved this Tuesday (30) the urgent processing of a Bill (PL) that aims to suspend the pix in the state. In this way, the analysis of the proposal by the committees will be done at once, speeding up the discussion and voting.

Authored by deputy Campos Machado (Avante), the PL 583/21 proposes the temporary suspension of the instant payments system of the central bank (BC) in São Paulo. The idea is to release the tool only after the financial institution develops new security mechanisms for users.

According to Machado, the banks did not take into account the possibility that criminals would take advantage of the resource’s advantages. As a result, the system that allows instant transfers to be carried out has been used in several scams and actions such as lightning kidnapping, violence and death threats.

The bill calls for new bank actions to avoid PIX scams.Source: Shutterstock

The deputy cites, in his justification, that such criminal practices have high rates in São Paulo. He believes that the suspension of the technology would prevent criminals from being approached for the purpose of using the pix in fraudulent transactions, preventing losses to account holders.

Measures to reduce fraud

In recent months, the BC has launched some measures to try to curb the occurrence of fraud related to the payment method. One of them was the limitation of values ​​in night transfers (from 8 pm to 6 am) for individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs), which cannot exceed R$1,000.

Among the measures, the precautionary block on the receipt of transfers for up to 72 hours was also implemented, in cases of suspicion of fraud. Another initiative is the Special Return Mechanism (MED), which can be triggered by the victims of scams, requesting the reimbursement of amounts withdrawn improperly.

If approved by Alesp, the project could force banks to invest in more initiatives for security for pix.