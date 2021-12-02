Plate between Lula and Alckmin is out of place, says PSOL president





The president of the PSOL, Juliano Medeiros, considers the possibility that the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) will be deputy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 elections as “unreasonable”. with Carlos Siqueira, president of the PSB, on Tuesday 30th.

The statement took place in an interview with the newspaper Economic value. THE Capital Letter, Medeiros reinforced the claims. He and Siqueira talked about a possible affiliation of Alckmin to the PSB, at the time the former governor leaves the PSDB and receives affection from Lula.

“I consider it unreasonable to have a guy like Alckmin composing a left-wing front“, said the president of the PSOL.

Medeiros is one of the main enthusiasts of Lula’s candidacy within his party. In an interview with capital letter, the president of the PSOL had already manifested himself in favor of the union of the left around the PT’s candidacy.

He defended this position at the PSOL convention itself, held in September, when supporters would decide whether the party would support Lula’s ticket. However, the acronym postponed until next year the announcement of the decision on allying with the PT. Another relevant part of the PSOL wants deputy Glauber Braga (RJ) as a candidate for the presidency.

The union of Lula and Alckmin, however, is still uncertain. The former president shows signs that he is considering formalizing the invitation to the former governor of São Paulo, as long as he knows his party’s fate. as showed capital letter, Alckmin signaled to union members this week that the chance of being Lula’s vice-president “walks”.