PlayStation Announces Games for PS Plus December 2021

PS Plus news for the last month of the year!

November is over and with that, the time has come for Sony reveal in PlayStation Blog which games will be made available by PS Plus in December. To end the year 2021, players who subscribe to the platform will be able to obtain Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains and Deadly Shell.

Check out more about each game below:

Godfall: Challenger Edition | PS5 and PS4

Godfall set in a fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic. The game is a fantasy action RPG that uses high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they search for loot, don legendary armor sets and defeat wicked enemies. THE Challenger Edition focuses on three modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones and Ascended Tower of Trials. All are endgame-level content, but you’ll immediately be equipped with a variety of lethal weapons and skill points, which allow you to team up with up to two other players in co-op. This edition’s co-op is compatible with all upgraded editions of Godfall, and allows cross-play between generations. Godfall: Challenger Edition players can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition at any time to gain access to the Godfall and Fire & Darkness campaigns.

LEGO DC Super-Villains | PS4

LEGO DC Super Villains presents an epic DC Lego adventure to become the greatest villain who ever lived in the universe. To do this, players have the chance to create an entirely new supervillain and play like him throughout the game, unleashing evil and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story. Set in an open world experience in the DC universe, in the game universe the Justice League disappeared, leaving the protection of the Earth to its colleagues, who proclaimed themselves as the “Justice Union”. It’s up to you and a crazy bunch of misfits to discover the intentions of Earth’s new and strange would-be superheroes.

Deadly Shell | PS4

Deadly Shell is a relentless, in-depth action RPG that tests the player’s sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the rest of humanity withers and rots, fiery enemies swarm through the ruins. With survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts, they spare no one. Find hidden shrines of devoted followers and discover their true purpose.

In addition to the titles of PS4 and PS5, PS VR games that were made available in November will continue to be available in December. So, it is possible to get The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and until you fall until early January.

All PS Plus games for this month will be available from December 7th. So, who has not added Knockout City, First Class Trouble and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning the library has a few more days to do so, as the games leave Plus a day before the launch of new titles.

