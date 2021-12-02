Police arrest seven for trespassing Arena parking lot

The Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul arrested seven Grêmio fans, today (1st), for acts of vandalism in the Arena do Grêmio parking lot, after the game with Palmeiras, on October 31st. The match had a field invasion and an attack on the VAR’s cabin. According to the police, “Operation Avalanche” carried out search and seizure warrants and preventive detention in Porto Alegre, Canoas, Santa Maria, Pelotas and Bagé.

According to police, the detainees ransacked public and private security vehicles in the stadium parking lot. They were identified from security camera images at the Arena do Grêmio.

Delegate Laura Lopes, from the 4th Precinct of Porto Alegre, reported that around 60 people invaded the place after Grêmio lost to Palmeiras, on a score of 3-1. .

The seven fans were arrested for riot and criminal association. Also according to the Civil Police, one of the detainees took part in the invasion of the pitch, in an occurrence that ended up at the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) and generated an injunction for games with closed gates at Arena do Grêmio. The lawn invasion took place before the parking lot attack.

Grêmio once again welcomes the public at the stadium in the game against São Paulo, this Thursday (2). The match may decree the mathematical relegation of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, in case of defeat and parallel results. In light of this scenario, the club has already requested reinforcement of the stadium’s private security and also the public security forces, as revealed by UOL Esporte.