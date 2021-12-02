Police believe they know how live ammunition arrived on film

Police already have a suspicion about how live ammunition ended up on the set of the movie “Rust”, resulting in an accident that killed director Halyna Hutchins on October 21st.

A Santa Fe County Department detective was informed by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, gunsmith for “Rust”, that the ammunition for the production was purchased from Seth Kenney, of the establishment “PDQ Arm & Prop, LLC”. The information is from the American website “The Hollywood Reporter”.

Thell Reed, a long-time Hollywood gunsmith and father of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, informed the detective that he worked with Kenney between August and September on a project for another film.

In this production, there was training for “real shots” with the actors on a shooting range. According to the affidavit, Kenney asked Thell Reed to bring in additional live ammunition. Thell Reed reportedly brought a can to the set containing between 200 and 300 rounds of “live ammo”.

Also according to Thel Reed’s testimony, after production was closed, Kenney took the can of ammunition and asked Thell Reed to “leave it alone”. The gunsmith suggested that the ammo could be the same one collected in the “Rust” set.

Kenney was not reached by “The Hollywood Reporter” for comment.

Despite new leads, investigations can take months to complete.

The accident

The Director of Photography, Halyna hutchins, died on October 21, victim of an accidental shot made by Alec Baldwin who, in theory, should have used a scenographic weapon, but, according to investigators in the case, the ammunition that was inside the pistol was real.

The director was even rescued by plane to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but she did not resist and died from her injuries. So far, no one has been indicted.

In addition to Halyna, the actor also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, who was discharged from hospital shortly after the accident.