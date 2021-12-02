Porsche Taycan GTS: we accelerate the electric sports car that arrives in 2022 – 02/12/2021

On the outskirts of Los Angeles, an exclusive setting: the Willow Springs race track, which served as the location for the movie Porsche vs. Ferrari. And on it, the asphalt prepared to accelerate the new Taycan GTS, the first model in the Volkswagen group’s electric range to cross the 500-kilometer range barrier (504 km).

Before stepping deep, allow me to remember the photograph, the scenes, the story.

I like to tell stories, and I would like to say that the track, which opened in 1953, is very crazy, fast, one of the oldest circuits in the United States.

There are nine curves and each one of them reflects a path, almost always fast, it seemed tailored to drive the Taycan GTS, brand new in Brazil in 2022 and which is on pre-sale for R$805,000. And you want to know? I took it to the limit, to the extreme. But calm down, because I also know it’s not a Formula E on the circuit – but I like to ride hard and the acronym GTS inspires.

Leandro Rodrigues Sabes, Porsche Brazil public relations and communications company, declares with his hand on his chest that the GTS line is generally more played, more agile, I would even say bold. And this makes the difference for those who live with emotion, as it is for mixed use and certainly the signature stamped on the back cover says it is the car that comes closest to a semi-track, like the new GT4 RS, presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show .

But before getting into the electric sports car, let me say a little more: go to games like Need for Speed, Gran Turismo Sport and Project Cars to get to know the track and play in Willow Springs. Or, at the very least, watch the first scenes of Ford vs. Ferrari, the 1966 Le Mans duel, and fire up. At the very least, you’ll enjoy Matt Damon and Christian Bale putting on an onscreen show.

By the way, recommendations aside, I think the show really gave UOL Cars from side to side. In each driving and piloting move, which I narrate to you, going back in time, to the time when everything started far from the circuit.

It’s 6:45 in the morning, departure time from LA Downtown to the racecourse. The first road impressions were in the Sport Turismo version (Taycan van that will not be sold in Brazil). But this matter I need to tell later.

Mechanics, dynamics and urban impressions would serve as pillars to find the sedan, around 3:30 am later on the circuit. Is it that far away? No, the fact is that we traveled through mountain regions and, at the end of the stretch, an accident like calling 911 (not the Porsche, but the emergency) and watching closely the rescue of the occupants of the collided vehicles.

Unable to help, the police and fire department cordoned off the area. The tip is always to respect the signs and not be daring outside the racecourse. It can go wrong at some point.

in the sedan and on the floor

Image: Disclosure

But let’s go ahead and take the sports car that leads the tram segment in Brazil to tell you more about it: the Taycan Gran Turismo Sport is a legend with a special reputation among the brand’s fans. And this has been happening since 1963 with the 904 Carrera GTS. But, what to say before accelerating: remember the autonomy that can reach 504 kilometers, according to the WLTP, part that becomes an ally of the owner in this electric and holy footprint, be your strength.

Get overboost, rebound power, flawless acceleration and a generous 598 horsepower. If you stop to do a Launch Control you will shiver, smile and have more fun.

The car is a complete, family-friendly sports car with good space for those behind. In the automaker’s file, the 0 to 100 km/h is smart. The GTS comes out of inertia and reaches 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h – we came pretty close at the racecourse – and the standard Performance Plus battery has a total capacity of 93.4 kW. I don’t think you will miss anything else.

For Porsche fans, or even for those who have never heard of the topic, adaptive air suspension is flawless in corners and in severe use of braking. You step on and the car holds the line. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) has been calibrated, tuned for the GTS.

The Taycan in this configuration is firm on the ground and enjoys an enviable lateral dynamics favor. You can step it enters. The optional directional rear axle has a more sporty configuration and on the circuit, turning off technology a little, life is different, it’s always the best laps. The GTS is intense and gets what they call a modified Porsche Electric Sport Sound to reinforce the character of the new model.

Inside, the multiscreens and their functions at the touch of your fingers. Good to remember what we already showed at the start of the Taycan family. On board, the Sport Chrono package and the stopwatch are standard items.

Image: Disclosure

On the GT multifunction steering wheel it is possible to select the driving modes (Range, Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual). Sport mode has been designed even more dynamically compared to other Taycan models. Detail: I didn’t risk leaving Sport Plus too much and I think you would do the same.

In the design, Porsche says that another typical feature of a GTS is the darkened details on the outside, as in the front fairing in the bases of the external mirrors or in the trims of the side windows. In addition, the new version of the Taycan has the Sport Design package, with exclusive coatings. There’s personality left.

In the LED Matrix headlamps, which are fitted as standard with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), the element panels for the daytime driving lights are made in matte black and feature a 3D driver design.

The standard 20-inch Taycan Turbo S Aero Design wheels are painted in satin black. Optionally, 21-inch wheels are available in the new RS Spyder design, with exclusive satin black paintwork for the GTS and yellow brake calipers.

