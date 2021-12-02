Portugal declares calamity again and will tighten restrictions against Covid again at Christmas if necessary, says prime minister | World

The Portuguese government will not hesitate to tighten restrictions against Covid-19 during the Christmas festivities if they are needed to control a recent surge in the disease, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa said on Wednesday. ).

The country returned to declare the situation of calamity on Wednesday because, according to Costa, the country “is not as well as it wanted to be”. Portugal has been in this same situation between May 1st and September 30th.

The calamity situation is the highest level of response to disaster situations provided for in the Basic Civil Protection Law, above contingency and alert situations. The latter was in effect until this Wednesday.

Despite the country having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, a recent increase in infections and the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus prompted the government to re-adopt some restrictions as of this Wednesday.

When asked whether the government can adopt more restrictive measures during the Christmas period, Costa replied: “We all wish that these measures are not necessary, but if they become necessary, we will take these measures.”

“We must always be vigilant to take further steps if necessary. This is how we have lived for the past two years and we have managed to prevail, although it has been difficult for everyone,” the prime minister told reporters.

Costa praised the Portuguese people for their civic mentality and their understanding that individuals are only protected when the entire population is protected.

To deal with the latest spree, the government on Wednesday reinstituted the mandatory use of masks in closed public spaces and on the streets, recommended remote work whenever possible and ordered all airline passengers to show a negative Covid test upon arrival , even if vaccinated.

Exceptions are people with a virus recovery certificate and children 12 and under.

Another measure that has come into effect is the need to present a digital certificate, which can be for vaccination, testing or recovery, for access to restaurants, tourist establishments and local accommodation, gyms and events with marked places.

Some measures were announced for the beginning of 2022, also aiming to reduce contagion.

Between the 2nd and 9th of January, teleworking will be mandatory whenever the activity allows, and bars and nightclubs will remain closed. In addition, the school year, scheduled to start on the 3rd, has been postponed to January 10th in all public and private schools.