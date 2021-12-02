Portugal enters a state of calamity because of Covid-19 – News

Portugal entered this Wednesday (1st) in a state of calamity, which implies greater border and airport controls, requirement of negative Covid-19 tests to enter night establishments, among other measures.

Today, the country’s health authorities reported the detection of 14 cases of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus, making the country the second in Europe with the highest number of records of the strain identified last week in South Africa.

The suspicion of a new positive test for the variant, in a hospital located in the south of Lisbon, led to a 24-day ban on the unit’s pediatric service, in addition to the isolation of 28 employees and some patients.

Wednesday is also being marked in the Portuguese capital by long lines at the main vaccination center in the country, located in Parque das Nações, which has capacity for more than 6,000 people a day.

The state of calamity that came into effect today is second only to the state of emergency, which was used, for example, to decree confinements. The measure will remain in effect until at least March 20th.

As of today, digital and vaccination certificates will be included in the daily lives of the Portuguese population, and their presentation is mandatory for access to restaurants – except those with balconies and terraces -, tourist spots, events with marked seating, gyms, casinos, bingos, between others.

For venues such as nightclubs and other nightly entertainment spots, proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test will be required. Portugal has also strengthened border controls and, until January 9, it will also be mandatory to present a vaccination certificate and a negative test to enter the country by air.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Portuguese authorities, 1,147,249 cases of infection by the new coronavirus and 18,441 deaths have been reported.