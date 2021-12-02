President of Palmeiras explains why he didn’t close with Hulk

Palmeiras is the current two-time champion followed by Libertadores. He assembled a very strong squad that in recent years has won several tournaments. The squad could be even more powerful if it had the presence of Hulk, current Atletico-MG striker. Before arriving at the Minas Gerais club, in January of this year, the player was speculated at Palmeiras.

In an interview, the president alviverde, Maurício Galiotte, spoke about the Hulk. He said that the player was announced by Galo on January 29, the eve of the Libertadores final in 2020, in which Palmeiras defeated Santos. The agent justified that he was unable to sign the player precisely because he was close to a very important decision.

“Management intelligence. How are you going to mess with a strong signing a few days before the Libertadores decision? This has an impact on the locker room, a possible impact on the locker room. The group that won the Libertadores final was there. end,” said Galiotte in an interview with the program of plate, gives TNT Sports.

“Football doesn’t live only by hiring. The Hulk is a player I wanted on my team, he’s a different player, from the Brazilian team. But we have to understand the whole context. Talking as a fan is easy, simple. We were playing in a final of Libertadores. You can’t think about hiring at a time like this. For you to win, you need to do people management, group management. And the group you had there won, and won again, and won against Atlético-MG from the Hulk”, complemented the representative.

Palmeiras Negotiates Mine Return

Defender Yerri Mina may be close to returning to Brazil. That’s because, according to journalist Sandro Barboza, Palmeiras is negotiating the athlete’s return for the next season, as well as the signings of strikers Ricardo Goulart and Rafael Navarro.

Thus, the Colombian could be the first major reinforcement promised by the new president, Leila Pereira, to be made official. The club will look for some strong names for the World Cup, to meet an old request from Abel Ferreira.