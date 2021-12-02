President of the Corinthians Council rebuts criticism after receiving a box at the Neo Qumica Arena

The president of the Board of Directors of Corinthians, Alexandre Husni, received a 12-seat box at the Neo Química Arena, with free tickets to all games. The benefit can be used throughout your term.

The information was released by UOL Sport. In the report, Alexandre Husni said that he asked the president Duilio Monteiro Alves for the box because he understands that, whoever works at the club without remuneration, can have privileges like this.

“I think the chairman of the board and the chairman of the board must have boxes in the arena. I asked and they gave it to me. The president (Duílio Monteiro Alves) attended me right away. I’m using it to take counselors. Sometimes I take my wife, a guest who is not from the club. But my objective is to value the advice,” stated Alexandre Husni.

“We have to value our advice and our board, which works for free. I have worked tirelessly for the club. I think we have to have perks“, completed the Chairman of the Board.

It is worth noting that, in order to have access to a box at Neo Química Arena, it is necessary to pay the rent for the location and the admission fee for each of the occupants. Next Sunday, against Grêmio, the ticket price for the venue is set at R$500 – that is, the box used by the president of the Council would earn R$6,000 with tickets alone.

Part of the Corinthians advisers use the financial crisis experienced by Timão to criticize the free ticket for the box. According to critics, the club should not give away a space free of charge instead of generating income from it. Husni, on the other hand, guarantees that the use of the box will not affect Corinthians’ financial situation.

“Of course this will not make a difference in the (financial) situation of the club. Outside the box, I buy a bunch of tickets and give it to someone, I make a profit for the club“, said the leader.

Originally, the contract signed between Corinthians and Caixa Econômica Federal provides that all revenue generated by the stadium will go to the fund used to pay for it. Thus, Husni argues that, if his benefit is withdrawn, Duilio and the club’s vice presidents cannot have a box in Itaquera either. According to the chairman of the Board, Duilio has a box for 30 people, while his vices have a space each for 15 guests.

The Corinthians communication department did not respond to the UOL Sport about the claims made by Alexandre Husni. Other unanswered questions also include what is the value of the space given to the advisor, and whether the club pays the amount for the box rent and tickets to the stadium fund.

See more at: Corinthians Presidents, Neo Qumica Arena and Corinthians Board of Directors.