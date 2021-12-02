prices rise in 24 of the 32 locations monitored by Scot Consultoria • Portal DBO

This Wednesday (1/12), live cattle prices registered advances in 24 of the 32 places monitored by Scot Consultoria.

The turn-of-the-month period, the period of entry of wages (in addition to the payment of the first installment of the thirteenth), can stimulate consumer demand for beef, which may force the purchasing industry to further intensify the search for fat cattle in the Brazilian regions.

In addition, the extremely low supply of animals ready for slaughter contributes to the strong and consistent movement of appreciation of the arroba throughout the country.

According to Scot Consultoria, this Wednesday morning (1/12), buyers from São Paulo were active with the objective of lengthening the slaughter scales.

“The industry is getting ready for the end-of-the-year festivities, in anticipation of an improvement in domestic consumption”, highlights the consultancy.

In the daily comparison, the prices of ox, cow and heifer rose by R$ 3/@ this Wednesday.

Thus, the price reference is R$320/@ for fat cattle, R$299/@ for fat cow and R$309/@ for fat heifer (gross and forward prices), according to Scot data.

According to consulting firm Agrifatto, the disputed environment between slaughterhouses and ranchers is getting more and more fierce.

“With margins under pressure, industries want to pay less. On the other hand, the scarce offer still gives the market firmness for a high level”, reinforces the consultancy. A survey by Agrifatto found that the reference for business in São Paulo is already close to R$ 330/@.

However, in the assessment of analysts at Agrifatto, in the beef wholesale market, sales have not evolved as expected and, with that, “the continuation of the high from previous weeks is called into question”.

“At the current level, the consumption of beef protein is showing signs of weakness and, with the supply remaining stable, the prices of beef cuts are stagnating”, says the consultancy.

The consulting firm IHS Markit says that part of the industries opted for caution when purchasing fat cattle.

The objective is to closely monitor the eventual evolution of beef sales at the end of the chain and, thus, better assess the possibility of passing on the costs generated by the high prices of live animals.

turn around the squares – Among the main livestock regions in Brazil, the price of bovine arroba continued with a consistent upward movement in the Center-South locations, due to the mismatch between supply and demand, informs the IHS.

“The low supply of animals is a result of the lower availability of confined lots, but also due to the retention by some ranchers, who are waiting for better opportunities to negotiate”, notes the IHS.

In general, slaughterhouses operating in the Center-South region have an average slaughter scale of 4 working days and, therefore, industries need to pay higher amounts to be able to fill and extend their slaughter schedules, assesses the IHS.

According to the consultancy, the maximum prices for cattle are already around R$ 330/@ (gross value) in squares in the interior of São Paulo and also in the Triângulo Mineiro.

In the Midwest, arroba prices also rose again this Wednesday.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the arroba is worth R$320/@.

In Goiás, deals with fat cattle sell for up to R$ 325/@, informs the IHS.

In Mato Grosso, in addition to greater demand from local buyers, agents from São Paulo started buying, supporting the prices of live cattle. In Cuiabá, the arroba is close to R$310.

In the South region, live cattle prices reacted in Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, due to the need to meet export contracts, in addition to the low supply of fatty animals.

In livestock markets in the North and Northeast regions, the market operates with stable prices. Local maximums are around R$300/@ for Funrural discounts, with rare exceptions for deals above this level.

In these two regions, slaughter schedules have an average of 6 working days and a good part of the local industries opted to remain absent from purchases to assess the flow of beef sales in the coming days.

At B3, live cattle futures had mixed variations in Tuesday’s session.

“The lower supply of animals and the higher consumption expected for the final stage of the year have already been priced”, evaluates the IHS Markit.

Agents are now awaiting further news regarding the beef export segment. New outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic bring more caution with regard to economics, notes the IHS.

Wholesale, among the main beef cuts, the forequarter cut registered a fall this Wednesday, while the others remained stable, informs the IHS.

Although the availability of goods remains adjusted, the drop in forequarter cut reflects the low prices of chicken meat, the main competitor of beef.

In the very short term, expectations turn to the next weekend, when the consumption of beef tends to react, emphasizes the IHS.

Maximum quotes for this Wednesday, December 1, according to IHS Markit data:

SP-Northwest:

cattle at R$ 325/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

MS-Gold:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 292/@ (on demand)

MS-C.Large:

cattle at R$ 312/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

MS-Three Lagoons:

cattle at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

MT-Caceres:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 294/@ (deadline)

MT-Tangará:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 295/@ (deadline)

MT-B. Herons:

cattle at R$ 303/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

MT-Cuiabá:

cattle at R$305/@ (on demand)

cow at R$296/@ (on demand)

MT-Colider:

cattle at R$ 300/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 290/@ (on demand)

GO-Goiania:

cattle at BRL 317/@ (deadline)

cow BRL 302/@ (deadline)

GO-South:

cattle at BRL 320/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 302/@ (deadline)

PR-Maringá:

cattle at R$310/@ (on demand)

cow at R$296/@ (on demand)

MG-Triangle:

cattle at R$ 325/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 302/@ (deadline)

MG-BH:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 305/@ (deadline)

BA-F. Santana:

cattle at R$ 303/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 294/@ (on demand)

RS-Porto Alegre:

cattle at R$ 321/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 306/@ (on demand)

RS-Border:

cattle at R$ 321/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 306/@ (on demand)

PA-Maraba:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 288/@ (deadline)

PA-Redemption:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

PA-Paragominas:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

TO-Araguaine:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 288/@ (deadline)

TO-Grupi:

cattle at R$ 2896/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 286/@ (on demand)

RO-Cacoal:

cattle at R$ 300/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 290/@ (on demand)

RJ-Fields:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 291/@ (deadline)

MA-Açailândia:

cattle at R$291/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 276/@ (on demand)