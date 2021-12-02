Probable squad of Grêmio against São Paulo for Brasileirão 2021

Gabriel (Brenno); Sarará, Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva; Douglas Costa (Jhonata Robert), Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza. This is Grêmio’s likely squad to face São Paulo this Thursday (2), at 20:00, for the 2021 Brasileirão.

Starting with the goal, Gabriel and Brenno have gone through a relay since Vagner Mancini took over the club. Brenno was kicked off the bench against Flamengo and was unavailable against Bahia. Gabriel has played and failed twice, so there’s a chance the Olympic champion will come back.

Regarding the right-back, Vanderson and Rafinha are not available, but the club is still trying to have a suspense effect so that the veteran can play. He was punished by the STJD for cursing a referee and getting into yet another mess. By the way, Rafinha has been working as a starter in training for this game.

And Douglas Costa may not be able to play for 90 minutes yet. Therefore, his entry into the starting lineup is treated as a question. If he cannot start the match, Jhonata Robert must return to the team after the expulsion against Flamengo.

What is Grêmio’s lineup against São Paulo?

Once again the team will have several changes from one game to another. Coach Vagner Mancini goes into his 12th game for the club and still hasn’t managed to show his face. See what Grêmio’s likely squad against São Paulo is:

The official lineup will be announced on Thursday, at 7pm and you can check it here on Portal do Gremista.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA