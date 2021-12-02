Procon Fortaleza’s virtual debt negotiation effort ends this Friday | Ceará

The virtual task force of the Municipal Department of Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza) for debt negotiation ends this Friday (3). The agency concentrates the activity of 26 participating companies that offer special conditions for consumers to pay off their debts ( see list below ).

To start the renegotiation, the interested party must access the website https://proconzeradivida.fortaleza.ce.gov.br/

According to Procon Fortaleza, around 30,000 people have already come into contact with the Mutirão Zera Dívida project. The discount rates, according to the agency, have already reached 95% in banks, whose debt dropped from R$ 13,989.02 to R$ 715, in the payment of the debt in cash.

In a negotiation with a bank, the consumer Amanda Sales, 29, got an 89% discount. She said she repeatedly tried to contact the financial institution directly to negotiate a reduction in credit card debt. With the discount, the payment, which was R$ 15 thousand, dropped to R$ 1,600, divided into ten installments.

The Ceará Water and Sewage Company (Cagece) and Enel Distribuição promoted discounts of up to 64% and 67%, respectively. According to Procon, the main complaints are related to interest charges and abusive fines.

“This is a good time to renegotiate and recover credit in the market, taking care not to fall into a new situation of indebtedness”, warned the director of Procon Fortaleza, Eneylândia Rabelo, while highlighting the payment of the 13th salary, which can help many consumers to pay off their debts.

Credit card operators, telecommunications companies, schools, energy and water and sewage concessionaires are part of the fair. Last year, at least 40 thousand consumers contacted Procon Fortaleza to negotiate debts.

Documents required for renegotiation

Full name

ID

CPF

Proof of address in Fortaleza

Proof of debt (invoices, contracts, tax coupon, receipts, statements, email messages, SPC and Serasa statements, or any other information that proves the existence of the debt)

Period: from November 16th to December 3rd

Service:

– Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm

– Saturday from 8am to 12pm (for some companies)

Access the website https://proconzeradivida.fortaleza.ce.gov.br/. The list of companies appears on the first page, when clicking on a company, the interested party is directed to an online trading channel, such as WhatsApp, for example.

Bradesco Bank

Itaú Unibanco

Fortbrasil

somapay

Anglo News College

Darwin College

Santos Dumont Baptist College

Daulia Bringel College

Colégio Nossa Senhora do Carmo

CDL Faculty

Dom José Institute

Boomerang Telecom

clear

DB3 Telecom

Install Telecom

Hi

Mob Telecom

R-Net Telecom (RL from the coast)

Tim Brazil

Tix Telecommunications

Turbonet Provider

Alive