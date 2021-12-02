Procon notifies fast food chain for identifying customer as “mute” in Santa Catarina

Santa Catarina’s Procon notified the fast food chain Burger King for identifying a customer as “mute” in the order verification ticket.

According to the agency, the case took place at a company unit in a shopping center in Florianópolis.

The notification requires Burger King to advise if the attendant was aware that the customer was a person with a disability. It also asks the company to explain if there are attendants with knowledge and/or training in service using Libras, the Brazilian sign language.

The agency also requires that, if there is no support through Libras, the company explains how it provides services to consumers with disabilities.

To G1, Burger King sent a note regretting what had happened. “The management of the franchised unit where the case occurred reinforced these guidelines with the entire team so that situations like this do not happen again”, says the note.

Check it out in full:

“Burger King regrets what happened and reinforces that it rejects any and all forms of discrimination, whether with its customers or its employees. At BK, everyone is welcome and will be treated equally. We emphasize that all employees undergo conduct and awareness training on the importance of diversity and respect for others.

The management of the franchised unit where the case occurred reinforced these guidelines with the entire team so that situations like this do not happen again. Burger King also seeks contact with the customer and is available to provide any further clarification”.

