Professor Girafales was married and cheated on his wife with Dona Florinda, reveals Bolaños’ son

Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of the character Keys (Roberto Bolaños), which remained forever in Brazilians’ memories through the Mexican series; revealed that the character of Girafales teacher, lived by the actor Ruben Aguirre, was actually married.

In the series, the teacher had a love story with lady florinda, played by the actress Florinda Meza Bolaños, and always appeared with a bouquet of flowers in his hands when he went to visit her.

The couple immortalized the catchphrase ”wouldn’t you like to come in for a cup of coffee?”, a phrase she always repeated on occasion.

However, contrary to what many people thought, the character Girafales was not single, but a married man.

”Professor Girafales wore a wedding ring. In several chapters you can see the ring in your hand. So, the real story of Professor Girafales is that he is really married.”, revealed Fernández.

If Dona Florinda was an unimpeded widow, that would explain the fact that there was never an episode in which the couple had an official wedding ceremony; scene that the audience eagerly awaited.

According to Bolaños’ son, the character’s intention was precisely to maintain an extramarital affair between them.

Fans of the show had already created several theories to explain the fact that lovebirds are always in an eternal flirt.

In addition to the possibility that the teacher is already married, the most famous ones involve the creator of all the characters, Roberto Bolaños.

According to the hypotheses, the artist would be jealous of Florinda’s character and, therefore, would not allow the couple to be together in the story.

El Chavo, better known as Keys in Brazil, it was a series created in Mexico that was very popular in the 1970s.

Due to its large audience, the episodes were distributed throughout Latin America in 1973, debuting in the country in August 1984, on SBT.

Keys and Chapolin entered a package of Mexican programs that would be included in the channel’s new programming schedule.

There are rumors that the purchase was not very well accepted by the directors of the network, but still, the presenter Silvio Santos I didn’t want to give up showing the program at the time.

Another theory states that he didn’t like the production, but had to keep it for contractual reasons. The fact is that the series was a resounding success for the network, which two years ago stopped showing the episodes.

