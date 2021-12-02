Project tries to suspend use of Pix in the state of São Paulo – News

The realization of Pix transfers may have its days numbered for residents of the state of São Paulo. Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) approved, last Tuesday (30), the fastest processing for bill 583/21, by deputy Campos Machado (Avante), which provides for the prohibition of the tool in the state.

With the accelerated procedure, the analysis of the proposal can be done at once in the commissions of the Legislative House. Later, it is ready to be discussed and voted on in plenary.

The initiative takes into account the countless scams that have emerged in the one year period since Pix’s creation. According to the proposal, the introduction of the tool in the lives of Brazilians left gaps for criminal action. To curb the blows, the BC (Central Bank) had to impose limits on the value of transactions made between 8 pm and 6 am and on weekends.

If approved, the bill will prohibit financial and payment institutions from processing transfers until the BC (Central Bank) develops mechanisms that guarantee the security of account holders. After 30 days of receiving the technical security report from the Central Bank, Alesp may vote to revoke the law.

Attorney Daniel Bialski, master in criminal proceedings from PUC-SP and partner at Bialski Advogados, says that Brazil is unprepared for Pix technology, due to the security deficiencies that the system presents.

“There are cases registered with the police in which people are kidnapped, forced to carry out operations with Pix at night and remain in captivity so that the next day in the morning they can repeat the operation for a higher amount”, he laments.

“Pix can be very fast and fast in bank transfers, but it is a gateway to crime. Therefore, as long as there is no strict legislation regarding these operations, I believe that this modality should even be temporarily suspended by the Central Bank”, says Bialski.