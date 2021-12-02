PSG stops in Argentinian goalkeeper, draws at home to Nice, but remains in the lead

PSG drew 0-0 with Nice at the Parque dos Príncipes in the French’s 16th round match. The match was marked by a party to Messi’s Golden Ball and a great performance by goalkeeper Benítez

Paris Saint-Germain and nice faced each other this Wednesday (1) for the 16th round of the French Championship. Golden Ball Winner, Lionel Messi saw the compatriot Walter Benitez have great performance under the beams and ensure the 0 to 0.

The two teams came from opposite results for the match. Those led by Mauricio Pochettino won the derby against Saint-Etienne by 3 to 1 and turn Neymar get out injured. Nice was defeated 1-0 at home by the Metz.

The first time at the Parque dos Príncipes is not one of the best technically. With many passing errors, PSG could not break the block riding by the visitors.

On the other hand, those led by Christophe Galtier could not fit counterattacks to surprise the starring team from the French capital.

PSG’s main chance came with Mbappé, which stopped at Benitez at 26. Nice scared with delort, who headed at point blank range for the great defense of Donnarumma.

The second half came back busier and with the teams managing to execute what they had proposed. After just five minutes, PSG lost two chances in a row, with di maría and Nuno Mendes, which stopped in Benitez.

At 13, in counterattack, Delart served Kluivert, which crossed in the measure to Dolberg lose incredible chance by hitting the crossbar.

Five minutes later, PSG’s big chance in the game. Messi served Mbappé, who knocked him out of the box.

Benitez overshadows Messi and Bola d’Or

Before the ball rolled, there was a lot of celebration from the PSG fans for Lionel Messi. After all, the ace won his seventh Golden Ball.

But when the ball rolled, the spotlight turned to another Argentinian. Walter Benítez closed the goal and, with some important saves, guaranteed the draw for Nice at Parque dos Príncipes.

Championship situation

With the result, PSG remains in the lead of the competition, with 41 spots. Nice is in 5th, with 27.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next weekend. PSG faces the Lens, on Saturday (4), away from home, at 17h. Nice receives the Strasbourg, on Sunday, at 1pm.

Datasheet

PSG 0 x 0 Nice

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe (Paredes) and Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Gueye and Ebimbe (Verratti), Di María, Messi and Mbappé (Icardi). Technician: Mauricio Pochettino

NICE: Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante and Bard; Boudaoui (Gouiri), Schneiderlin, Lemina (Thuram) and Kluivert (Stengs); Delart and Dolberg. Technician: Christophe Galtier