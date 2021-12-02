Psychology and goals: how Gabriel Silva returned to professional Palmeiras – 02/12/2021

Author of the goal that opened the victory of Palmeiras over Cuiabá, by the Brazilian Championship, by 3-1, on Tuesday (30), striker Gabriel Silva, 19, had a 2021 of ups and downs. But, still very young, he didn’t give up and managed to turn what could have been a cause for disappointment into a success story, with the help of psychology.

Launched by Vanderlei Luxemburgo in August 2020, he made 13 matches at last year’s Brazilian Nationals — most of them already with Abel Ferreira. He played in Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil as well.

In 2021, he scored a goal for Corinthians, for Paulista, and entered six more matches in the campaign. But it was returned to the sub-20 and there it stayed. In the professional Brazilian Championship, he debuted in the competition only on Tuesday (30), having already scored a goal. The reason you disappeared from the top team? Gabriel claims to know:

“I was very anxious to score, to make the move quickly,” he said in an interview with UOL Sport. “I went back to base, and the coaches came to talk to me, so I could put my head in the right place. But I’ve been taking advantage of the opportunities in the under-20, scoring, so when I get a chance at the professional, I can take advantage of it too,” he said. .

“I learned from my mistakes when I went up. It was all very fast for me. But when I came down I thought I’d enjoy it as much as possible because I want to be back there. Playing pro is the best thing there is,” he says.

Weekly therapy sessions helped

To better understand what he had to do, Gabriel, who has been at Palmeiras since 2015, sought professional help and began weekly therapy sessions with a psychologist.

“An hour a week, every Monday,” he explained. “I talk to her about everything, I open up completely naturally,” he said. The chosen psychologist is called Solange, and accompanied the futsal players at Palmeiras, from where Gabriel left for field soccer. “It’s so cool, I have a lot to thank her for,” he said.

And since he was back in the under-20, it was up to him to work. Gabriel was the team’s top scorer this season, with 23 goals in 25 games. He was the top scorer for Palmeiras in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, with 16 goals scored (record of goals in the same edition of the tournament since 2015, when it started to be organized by the CBF), and also gave eight assists, leading the category.

Gabriel likes challenges

When he was called to the professionals in 2020, Gabriel did not have the support of his then coach Wesley Carvalho. Former Sub-20 commander alviverde believed that things were going too easy for Gabriel, and that they weren’t going to work, because he needed to be challenged.

“He’s right, it happened so fast. I was home [por causa da pandemia], doing the training and this call came out of nowhere telling me to come back and introduce myself to the professionals”, he says. “But I put my head in the right place”, he guarantees.

Gabriel has already been told that he has two more commitments this season, for the Brazilian Championship: Athletico-PR, next Monday (6) and Ceará, on Thursday (9).

“There are two more games and then Paulista”, he says, already projecting that the main players in the squad will be completely focused on the 2021 Club World Cup, between February 3rd and 12th, 2022.