Q3 GDP slows and brings back ‘stagflation’ discussion, economists say | Economy

The disappointing result of the Brazilian GDP in the 3rd quarter was expected by economists heard by g1 , but the numbers bring back to the table the discussion about the country going through a process of “stagflation”, when the economy suffers from rising inflation and paralyzed growth.

The drops of 0.4% in the second and 0.1% in the third quarter of this year trigger a warning signal, which experts call a “technical recession”.

“More than the ‘technical recession’, the feeling of stagflation is consolidated. Even for Brazil, inflation above 10% is high and GDP shows that the economy stopped for good two quarters ago”, says Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

It is worth remembering that, despite inflation having become a problem in a number of countries around the world, the recovery process of foreign economies after the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic was robust with the resumption of services. Brazil, however, has not been able to reap the same effects since March.

According to Vale, with higher prices and rising interest rates, the expectation of those who would like to resume activities and intensify purchases comes up against the income limit.

“At a time when we could take advantage of the consumption of services, which weigh heavily on GDP, income does not allow it. We are losing our chance because of errors in economic conduct,” says Vale.

1 of 1 Square Root Recovery — Photo: Economy g1 Square root recovery — Photo: Economy g1

For Chico Pessoa, an economist at LCA Consultores, there are relevant sectors that have had a supply shock, such as the automotive sector, which call into question the “pure concept” of stagflation. But the problem of developing the Brazilian economy is “undeniable”.

The expert points out that there was a considerable slowdown in the manufacturing industry and that the coming quarters in the services sector should also not encourage a good recovery. For the 2020 closed, the consultancy expects an increase of 4.5%, and 1% in 2022.

“He confirmed that we have very big challenges and we have some structural growth problem. We are losing traction and this needs to be resolved”, says the economist.

Another keynote of the day was the review of the 2020 calculation, which had a smaller drop than announced and pushed up the basis of comparison for this year.

The most evident reflection is the result of agriculture, which had a drop of 8% in the quarter and registers the worst result since 2012. In 2020, however, the sector’s growth was revised from a high of 2% to 3.8%.

The difference of 1.8 percentage point in agriculture was the most expressive and driving force for the drop to be reduced from 4.1% to 3.9%. But it wasn’t just the adjustment that caused the sector’s free fall in the quarter.

According to Rebeca Palis, coordinator of National Accounts at the IBGE, drought and water problems have affected crops, which are expected to decline this year. She recalls that soybeans are concentrated in the first and second quarters, but there is also the entry of other crops with a weight in GDP.

“In the third quarter there is no longer soy, coffee and other crops are included. Last year we had a positive biannuality of coffee and it was not affected by the pandemic, so it helped livestock to rise. This year, we had adverse climate problems and the biannuality of the coffee,” he says.

But for Silvia Matos, economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV and coordinator of the GDP Monitor, the result for the 3rd quarter shows that the problems go beyond agriculture.

“Government consumption and investment also improved. But the real drama, which is household consumption, has not gone up and the future perspective is that there is no growth engine”, says Matos.

She says that all categories of GDP that depend on income capacity are still suffering from uncertainty in the economy and hampering the feeling of improvement — for this year and next.