Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for Premium Android Experiences

During the Snapdragon Tech Summit held this Tuesday (30), Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the company’s newest high-end chipset for cell phones. Confirming rumors, the platform marks a new stage for the company counting not only with a revamped naming system, but also new cores with the promise of notable performance gains, focus on Artificial Intelligence and turbo-charged cameras.

new name for a new era

The first big change brought about with the new chip had already been announced last week: Qualcomm gives independence to the Snapdragon brand, which has become synonymous with “premium experiences”, according to the company. In addition, the three-number naming system was left out in favor of combining a single series number, accompanied by the generation to which the processor belongs.

The traditional four series will be maintained — series 8 for high-end, series 7 for premium intermediates, series 6 for intermediates and series 4 for entry-level smartphones — and all will follow the same scheme inaugurated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, bringing only the series and the generation.

In addition to giving the Snapdragon brand some independence, Qualcomm abandons the 3-number nomenclature in favor of series and their generations (Image: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm says the new names aim to provide simplicity, a point supported by the fact that mobile and notebook platforms are now aligned, but it’s still unclear what impact the new will have on platform revisions like the Snapdragon 888 Plus, or variants, like the Snapdragon 870, for example.

Revamped CPU with new cores and gaming power

Aimed at leading high-end smartphones of 2022, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is Qualcomm’s first chipset to adopt the newly announced ARMv9 architecture, following in the footsteps of MediaTek’s rival Dimensity 9000. The solution is equipped with 8 cores, led by the powerful Cortex-X2 for maximum performance, running at up to 3.0 GHz.

With a promise of 20% performance gains and 30% efficiency gains, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the top high-end phones of 2022 (Image: Qualcomm)

The company did not detail the cores used in the high performance and low consumption clusters, but the expectation is that the Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 will be used, respectively. The new Snapdragon is manufactured using 4 nm lithography, theoretically more advanced than the 5 nm employed by Apple on the A15 Bionic, and substantially more efficient than the Snapdragon 888’s 5 nm, delivering up to 20% more performance while consuming 30% less energy.

With the 4th generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite, Qualcomm’s new platform brings outstanding features such as Adreno Frame Motion Engine, which doubles the frame rate, and VRS Pro (Image: Qualcomm)

Also highlighted was the 4th generation of the Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite for games, which brings a series of new features, integrated into the new Adreno GPU — the graphics chip promises to be 30% more powerful than the Snapdragon 888’s Adreno 660, while consuming 25% less energy. Interestingly, Qualcomm suggests that Vulkan API-based applications will perform 60% better.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is just under a 50 cent coin (Image: Wallace Moté/Canaltech)

In addition to the performance gains, the highlight goes to the more than 50 new features provided by the platform. Some of the most important additions include Variable Rate Shading (VRS) Pro, which reduces the level of detail of less important objects in a game scene to improve performance, and the Adreno Frame Motion Engine, technology that promises to double the frame rate maintaining the level of consumption.

Developers within the Snapdragon Studios program worked to bring features such as Volumetric Rendering to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Image: Qualcomm)

Other than that, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 brings Volumetric Rendering technology, optimized by member developers of the Snapdragon Studios label, which will offer more realistic volumetric particle effects such as fog and smoke, “similar to the effects of PCs and consoles “according to Qualcomm. Finally, it is also worth mentioning the support for gameplay with HDR and Audiokinetic technologies, such as Wwise, an engine focused on offering intelligent spatial audio.

Cameras with 8K HDR videos and 18-bit RAW photos

The novelty also offers remarkable upgrades in the camera department, with the set of technologies Qualcomm calls Snapdragon Sight. The big highlight is the new image signal processor (ISP) Spectra, the world’s first for smartphones to support 18-bit RAW image capture.

According to the company, this feature allows it to record more than 4,000 times more camera data than previous ISPs of the brand, offering much wider colors and dynamic range with high clarity at processing speeds reaching 3.2 Gigapixels per second. In practice, the chipset offers 4 stops of dynamic range and is capable of recording up to 240 12 MP photos in just one second.

With Snapdragon Sight technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 equipped cell phone cameras will be able to capture 18-bit RAW stills, record in 8K with HDR and more (Image: Qualcomm)

The advances also make it possible for the new Snapdragon to record 8K video with HDR, another first-of-its-kind feature on mobile phones, while simultaneously capturing 64 MP stills. Along with that, the platform brings support for HDR10+ and Video Super Resolution technology, designed to deliver video zoom without drastic loss of quality.

The giant claims to have worked in night mode with the Mega Multi-Frame Engine, which combines 30 images, 5 times more than the previous generation, to see in dark places, and offers an Always-On ISP, always activated to consume less energy and turbo-charge facial recognition, with automatic locking and unlocking according to the approach of the face to the phone.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also has a dedicated engine for ultrawide lens processing, featuring corrections for distortion and chromatic aberration, as well as an engine for bokeh mode, which promises to create a more realistic blurry effect now also in 4K videos.

AI that assesses your priorities

The Artificial Intelligence processing was one of the points that received the most attention with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, powered by the company’s 7th generation AI engine and powered by the Qualcomm Hexagon processor, which promises to be 4 times more powerful than that offered by the Snapdragon 888 The chipset also brings 2 times the processing performance of the Tensor language and 2 times the shared memory.

The area receives three big news: the first is the Hugging Face natural language processing, which evaluates your notifications in real time to prioritize the most important ones and group them in an intelligent way. The second stems from the collaboration between Qualcomm and Sonde Health to integrate voice recognition technology to detect health problems.

With it, the cell phone will be able to identify conditions such as asthma, blood pressure and even covid-19 just by analyzing the user’s vocal pattern. The latest innovation comes in the form of the 3rd generation of Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which enables always-on AI processing, allowing automatic tracking of physical activities and integration with ISP Spectra for always-on facial recognition, consuming 70% less energy than the previous generation.

The 7th generation Qualcomm AI Engine is 4 times more powerful than its predecessor, and includes features such as voice disease detection and Leica lens filters (Image: Qualcomm)

The new Qualcomm AI Engine also provides benefits for the cameras, which take advantage of Bokeh effect technology with AI developed with technology from ArcSoft, known developer of software for image processing and editing, in addition to the addition of Leitz Look filters, which replicate the effects presented by the lenses of Leica, a traditional camera manufacturer.

Finally, the company partnered with Google Cloud to integrate Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS), which streamlines the training of custom AI models by reducing the number of lines of code needed for the process by up to 80%. The feature comes first to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and will be rolled out across Qualcomm’s portfolio in the coming months.

Advanced sound, security and other features

Qualcomm’s new premium chipset also comes with improvements in areas such as connectivity, audio and security. The Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 system integrates Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for transfers of up to 3.6 Gbps, along with Bluetooth 5.2, while the Snapdragon X65 modem is the world’s first to support the 10 Gigabit 5G mmWave network.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also supports the new Android Ready SE protocol, Qualcomm aptX Lossless audio codec and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and is expected to debut in 2021 (Image: Qualcomm)

The most advanced connections also benefit from the Snapdragon Sound suite for high quality audio, which inaugurates the aptX Lossless codec promising to offer CD quality sound even via Bluetooth. For security, there are features like the Trust Management Engine for encrypted data processing and compatibility with the new Android Ready SE standard, which will be used for digital car keys, driver’s licenses and more.

Other highlights include the unprecedented iSIM technology, which integrates the cellular network directly into the chipset to save energy and eliminate the use of nanoSIM cards or even eSIM, installed separately, and Quick Charge 5 charging, for recharges of more than 100 W of power. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is scheduled to debut in 2021, on cell phones from brands such as Motorola, Xiaomi, ZTE, Sony, Sharp, Honor and others.

Editor Wallace Moté traveled to Hawaii at the invitation of Qualcomm to cover the Snapdragon Tech Summit.