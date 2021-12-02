Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for “Mobile Gaming PCs”

On the second day of the Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm surprised by announcing the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, the company’s first platform to arrive with a total focus on delivering a maximum performance experience for mobile gaming. The release confirms rumors dating back to the beginning of the year, which indicated that the company was preparing to bet on a new wave of handheld gaming devices, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 wants to be “PC gamer for mobile games”

Even though we’ve seen gamer smartphones using Snapdragon 800 series chips, these devices still bring the need to act like a cell phone, offering at least a reasonable communication experience, cameras and other functions taken for granted in a modern phone.

Qualcomm highlights that the huge growth of the mobile games market motivated the company to bet on a new platform (Image: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm wants to take the mobile gaming experience to a new level with the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, a platform that arrives with the mission of inaugurating a category of mobile devices focused exclusively on games — the official promotional material reveals the company’s ambitions by stating that the component aims to equip “the gamer PCs of mobile games”, in order to offer the best portable gameplay experience.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 was developed specifically for a new category of devices, 100% focused on mobile games (Image: Qualcomm)

The giant focuses on how the G3x Gen 1 will not suffer from the limitations of cell phones, especially in terms of heating and autonomy, and reveals that it was inspired by the rapid growth of the mobile games market for the new platform, establishing a partnership with Razer for the production of a development kit that aims to encourage other game manufacturers and developers to take advantage of the chipset’s resources.

4K, 144Hz and HDR support with Snapdragon Elite Gaming

Few details of the technical specifications of the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 were disclosed, with a greater focus on the experiences that the platform intends to provide to the public. Among them are advanced connectivity, the power to deliver high frame rates, immersive audio, haptic feedback, fast charging, connection to TVs and active cooling.

The launch wants to offer maximum performance even in extended use, advanced connectivity, fast loading and more (Image: Qualcomm)

There is no information about the CPU, although it will use the new ARM cores as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the Adreno GPU present in the G3x Gen 1 promises to be robust enough to run games at up to 144 FPS with 10- HDR bit, for more intense colors and brightness. In addition, external screens with 4K resolution will be supported through DisplayPort and HDMI connections integrated to the USB-C ports of devices equipped with the chip.

Also included are 4th generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming features that allow you to update GPU drivers for release optimizations, support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which reduces the details of minor snippets of gaming scenarios to increase performance, real-time graphics quality adaptation to maintain high frame rate, among others.

Native support for active cooling systems to maintain performance in extended use is one of the new chip’s differentiators (Image: Qualcomm)

For audio, the launch will employ the Snapdragon Sound suite, with technologies that promise to deliver high sonic fidelity and low latency, as well as the latest additions of space-intelligent sound.

As for connectivity, Qualcomm’s new chipset uses the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 set, even from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which includes Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, in addition to 5G mmWave and sub-6. There is also support for Extended Reality (XR) glasses, and the possibility of using the devices equipped with the solution as a complementary control for the TV, both via USB-C connection.

In addition to running Android games natively, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 is also ready for streaming, either locally on PCs and consoles, or in the cloud (Image: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm was also keen to point out that the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 is ready not only to run high-quality native Android games, but also via local streaming, directly from PC, PlayStation or Xbox, or in the cloud, with services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. Other than that, to maintain maximum performance even under prolonged use, the chip is prepared for equipment with active cooling, with fans.

Qualcomm and Razer work on development kit

To showcase the full capabilities of the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, Qualcomm has partnered with Razer to create the Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit. The device incorporates all the technologies offered by the new processor, and serves as a showcase for Qualcomm’s vision for the future of mobile gaming, while allowing game developers to design experiences for users.

The kit developed in partnership with Razer brings the new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, 120 Hz OLED HDR screen, 5G, 6,000 mAh battery and more (Image: Qualcomm)

In addition to the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, the device is equipped with a 6.65-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, support for 10-bit HDR10 and 120 Hz refresh rate, a set of four speakers optimized by Snapdragon Sound technologies, system active cooling, Full HD webcam for streamers, haptic feedback motors, integrated buttons with AKSys mapping and 6,000 mAh battery.

The development kit produced with Razer is available from this Wednesday (1) for developers (Image: Qualcomm)

The Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x is not yet expected to reach the public. However, the company points out that the solution will be made available from today to developers with the Developer Kit, so that compatible content is created and, thus, device manufacturers can prepare the devices for consumers.

Editor Wallace Moté traveled to Hawaii at the invitation of Qualcomm to cover the Snapdragon Tech Summit.