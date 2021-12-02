Qualcomm Launches First Processor for Handheld Consoles

This Wednesday (01), Qualcomm debuted a new category in its portfolio: processor for handheld consoles. The company announced the launch of Snapdragon G3x during the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, which takes place in Hawaii.

The new product brings the technology of the well-known Snapdragon Elite Gaming to portable devices, allowing them to run Android games, titles that are in the cloud and even stream games from other consoles or PC.

Snapdragon G3x is Qualcomm’s new SoC for handheld consoles (Image: Qualcomm)

In technical terms, the new chipset has an Adreno GPU to run games at 144 fps and with HDR 10, while Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 offers compatibility with Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G mmWave and sub-6 networks. The chip supports connecting virtual reality glasses via USB-C and also allows you to connect 4K TVs so that the console can be used as a controller.

Razer Portable Console

To demonstrate the firepower of its new platform, Qualcomm has partnered with Razer to release the so-called “Snapdragon G3x Handheld Developer Kit”, a device that will help developers and manufacturers create their own software and hardware powered by the G3x.

Razer Portable Console Aims to Encourage Other Developers to Use the Snapdragon G3x (Image: Qualcomm)

The Razer model has a 6.65-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with HDR10, 120 Hz refresh rate, a 5MP webcam with 1080p resolution and two microphones, Wi-Fi 6/6E, 5G mmWave and sub compatibility -6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 6,000 mAh battery.

This isn’t the first time Qualcomm has partnered with manufacturers to encourage the development of embedded products with their processors. In mid-May of this year, for example, a partnership with Microsoft resulted in a mini PC with ARM architecture.

* The journalist traveled to Hawaii at the invitation of Qualcomm.