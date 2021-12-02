R$ 500 thousand prize goes out to bet in São Paulo

The prize of R$ 500 thousand from the Federal lottery contest 5618, drawn on this Wednesday (1st), went out for a ticket in the capital of São Paulo. The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, São Paulo, and another four bets earned the remaining main amounts.
Result of Federal Lottery 5618
Check out the numbers of the five winning tickets in the 5618 Federal lottery:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Premium Value (BRL)
|1st
|018759
|METROPOLIS
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|036362
|LOTTERY BRILLO DA LUCK II
|OUR LADY OF NAZARE/PI
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|087278
|TAPEJARA LOTTERY
|TAPEJARA/RS
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|069734
|GREEN LUCK
|GREEN GOLD/SC
|BRL 19,000
|5th
|016422
|LOTTERY CENTER
|CANOAS/RS
|BRL 18,329.00
How to receive the award?
To receive the prize of the Federal lottery contest 5618, players must go to a Caixa branch presenting their RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.
The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the drawing of the 5618 Federal lottery. If the player does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Student Financing Fund of the University education).
next draw
The drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5619 is scheduled for Saturday (04), from 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), and the estimated prize is R$ 500 thousand. Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.