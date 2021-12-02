R$ 500 thousand prize goes out to bet in São Paulo

Federal Lottery 5618
The prize of R$ 500 thousand from the Federal lottery contest 5618, drawn on this Wednesday (1st), went out for a ticket in the capital of São Paulo. The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, São Paulo, and another four bets earned the remaining main amounts.

Result of Federal Lottery 5618

Check out the numbers of the five winning tickets in the 5618 Federal lottery:

DestinyTicketLottery UnitCity/StatePremium Value (BRL)
1st018759METROPOLISSAO PAULO-SPBRL 500,000.00
2nd036362LOTTERY BRILLO DA LUCK IIOUR LADY OF NAZARE/PIBRL 27,000.00
3rd087278TAPEJARA LOTTERYTAPEJARA/RSBRL 24,000.00
4th069734GREEN LUCKGREEN GOLD/SCBRL 19,000
5th016422LOTTERY CENTERCANOAS/RSBRL 18,329.00

How to receive the award?

To receive the prize of the Federal lottery contest 5618, players must go to a Caixa branch presenting their RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the drawing of the 5618 Federal lottery. If the player does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Student Financing Fund of the University education).

next draw

The drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5619 is scheduled for Saturday (04), from 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), and the estimated prize is R$ 500 thousand. Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.

