Rabuda, Lara comes face to face with clue to unmask Christian · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will be lucky in the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol. The cook will find a new clue to unravel the mystery of the “death” of Christian (Cauã Reymond) in the former valet’s belongings. Geize (Stella Martins) will deliver items that were in the pocket of his supposed corpse, and the girl will see Engenhão’s ticket. She will be sure that the lover could only have gone to the stadium that night to meet his twin brother.

Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will face the revelation in this Wednesday’s chapter (1st) of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “That day they gave me this. The things they found in Chris’ clothes. At the time, you were so shaken you didn’t want to see it and you asked me to keep it. I was going to give it to you later, but your grandmother thought it was too much. suffering, will comment Geize.

Lara will be delighted and thrilled to touch her ex-boyfriend’s stuff. Soon, Andréia Horta’s character will find it strange that the date of the ticket for the football match is the same day the protagonist should have gone to Minas Gerais with her and Ravi.

“The ticket is torn… Which shows that he entered the stadium. That’s when we were waiting for him at the bus station”, recalls Mateus’s wife (Danton Mello), intrigued.

The young woman will analyze the paper and remember that the faker knew her twin brother frequented the place: “Only one thing would get Chris into the stadium that night. Something he spent his life looking for. Now it’s explained, I’m sure : Christian must have seen his brother”, he concluded.

Geize will not understand her friend’s reasoning, but Lara will show that she is committed to reinvestigating the day of her ex-boyfriend’s death: “To find out what happened that night, I only have one way: go after this brother”, will conclude the granddaughter of Noca.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

