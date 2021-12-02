Ray Dalio talks about ‘changing the world order’ in new book

(Andrew Ross Sorkin, NYT) – Ray Dalio became famous predicting the financial crisis of 2008. He built the Bridgewater manager, responsible for the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater, with around $223 billion under his management. He has also become something of a public intellectual personality and life coach, championing a particular management style he describes as “radical transparency”.

Read too

In two weeks, his third book in five years, “The Changing of the World Order”, will be published. It is an attempt to better understand the current economic environment and the challenges it presents, investigating centuries of economic ups and downs.

The book is provocative reading for those who question where in the arc of history lies the American empire and what might happen next with the economy. There are few books that coherently map economic histories as comprehensive as Dalio’s. Perhaps even more unusual, the billionaire was able to identify metrics from that story that can be applied to understanding the present. He examined four empires: the Dutch, the British, the American and the Chinese.

Dalio reports that each of these empires followed almost exactly the same path:

“More education leads to more innovation and technology, which leads to greater participation in world trade and military strength, greater economic production, the construction of the world’s main financial center and, with some delay, the establishment of the currency as a reserve currency. . And it can be seen how for a long period most of these factors remained strong, united and then declined in a similar order. The common reserve currency, like the common language of the world, tends to remain after an empire begins its decline because the habit of usage outlasts the strengths that made it so commonly used.”

Today, Dalio is more concerned about the end of the American empire and the beginning of another Chinese empire, a transition he believes could lead to war. He writes that Americans misinterpret the Chinese as well as their own place in history.

“300 years seems like a long time for the Americans, but for the Chinese, it’s not like that. While the prospect of a revolution or war that could topple the US system is unimaginable to most Americans, both seem unavoidable to the Chinese because they’ve seen these things happen again and again and have been studying the patterns that inevitably precede them. While most Americans focus on specific events, especially those that are happening now, most Chinese leaders view current events in the context of larger, more evolving patterns.”

Ultimately, he concludes, “If the US continues to decline and China continues to rise, the most important thing is whether or not everyone can do it gracefully.”

The report spoke with Dalio by video call, who admitted that prior to doing the research, he “really didn’t have much understanding of the connection with internal conflicts, external conflicts, the cost of war – financial and non-financial – and the impact of nature.”

The investor also said he was particularly shocked by the role of natural disasters in economies. “Nature, meaning the weather, was a surprise to me – in that it caused more revolutions, more deaths, wars and depressions,” he said.

Dalio said he is not a pessimist. “I’m not trying to be fatalistic,” he said. “I’m trying to draw this arc, trying to get objective metrics.”

When asked to cite a comparable period in history that ended well, Dalio pointed to the late 1960s, during the Vietnam War and the War on Poverty, when the value of the dollar was declining and inflation was rising rapidly. “We got over it with adjustments,” he said, “although we didn’t have an outside power as strong as China.”

Another point of optimism, he said, is that “the worst-case scenario doesn’t affect most people as much as it seems when you read about it.” He cited the Great Depression as an example. “Most people stayed employed and, during the wars, most people stayed alive.”

Nevertheless, he is not convinced that central banks can resolve current challenges, such as shortages in the supply chain and inflation, which is one of the reasons he was intrigued by cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin.

He said that one of the central bank’s superpowers is that most people don’t understand the relationship between monetary policy and the value of money itself.

“This is hidden,” he said. “People can see what they’re worth in nominal dollars, not inflation-adjusted dollars. And so, they will think they are safe, as they will lose 4, 5, or 7% a year”.

Dalio is convinced that if people understood this point better and also understood the various cycles of economies, their results would be better and crises would be easier to avoid.

“I have a principle: if you’re worried, then you don’t have to. And if you’re not worried, then you have to worry.”

Translation: Anna Maria Dalle Luche

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better