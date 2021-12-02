Real Isabel performed a ‘miracle’ with Gaston’s penis to have a child · TV News

Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) suffers for not being able to give Pedro (Selton Mello) a grandson in Nos Tempos do Imperador. In real life, the princess also faced a series of difficulties and even a marathon of humiliations to finally get pregnant. It unfolded in novenas and popular beliefs that even involved the dour Count d’Eu (1842-1922) — forced to smear goat’s tallow on his penis.

The noblewoman’s saga to overcome “frigidity”, as it was called at the time, is told in O Príncipe Maldito, by historian Mary del Priore. The title of the book alludes to Pedro Augusto (1866-1934), Leopoldina’s eldest son (1847-1871), who dreamed of one day occupying the throne of Brazil in the face of his aunt’s sterility.

The noblewoman did not hide from those closest to her that she felt ashamed when she forced her husband, played by Daniel Torres in fiction, to carry out a series of sympathies. To please his companion, the Frenchman practiced follies that ranged from bottled catuaba to invading cemeteries to urinate through a bell ring.

Gaston was horrified at having to use goat tallow, associated with virility, on his private parts, but Isabel herself was also subjected to certain martyrdoms. She drank tea from various plants that, according to popular wisdom, helped women to get pregnant — such as tick herb, fig tree or the suggestive dove.

Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials, if you like, can even leave out the most sordid details and focus on the couple’s trip to Nova Friburgo, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. The heir to the throne had already suffered two miscarriages and given birth to a stillborn woman when she visited the Casa das Duchas of the Italian physician Carlos Eboli (1832-1885).

The health professional introduced the first hydrotherapy practices in Brazil, and the “holy” waters of the city were identified as responsible for Isabel’s first successful pregnancy. She then became the mother of Pedro (1875-1940), Luís (1878-1920) and Antônio (1881-1918).

Isabel and Gastão on the Globo telenovela

Isabel stole a slave’s baby?

Historical records do not show that Isabel would have tried to adopt the baby of an enslaved woman, a poetic license from In Times of the Emperor. The fictional princess becomes obsessed with Esperança, especially after her mother disappears into the world and leaves her in the care of Teresa Cristina’s daughter (Leticia Sabatella).

Giulia Gayoso’s character will even pick a fight with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) over the baby, since the governess will not support her. “You are the future empress of Brazil. You cannot act on impulse. Your attitudes need to be carefully calculated. Your life does not belong only to you”, the young woman’s teacher will scold.

